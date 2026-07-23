ZIM vs IND: 3 Players who could make their India debut today in India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I

New Delhi: India are all set to begin a three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe on Thursday, July 23, with a young squad led by Shreyas Iyer. After lifting the T20 World Cup, India are still searching for their first win in the format, and the upcoming series gives several fresh faces a chance to make an impression. A few uncapped players are expected to get an opportunity in the playing XI if the team management decides to test its bench strength.

Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh has earned his place in the squad after consistent performances in domestic cricket and the IPL for Punjab Kings. The aggressive opener has built a reputation for scoring quickly at the top of the order.

He has replaced Sanju Samson in the squad for the Zimbabwe series. While Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are likely to start as India’s first-choice opening pair, Prabhsimran could get his chance if the team management decides to rotate players or if either opener fails to deliver. In 129 T20 matches, he has scored 3,665 runs at a strike rate of 151.

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Harsh Dubey

Harsh Dubey is among the strongest contenders to make his T20I debut in Zimbabwe. The left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder is the only specialist player of his kind in India’s squad, which could work in his favour when the playing XI is picked.

Harsh has already represented India in ODI cricket, making his debut against Afghanistan earlier this year. He picked up four wickets in two matches and impressed with both control and consistency. Before this, he was with Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026, where he picked up eight wickets in eight matches.

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Ashok Sharma

Fast bowler Ashok Sharma is another player who could get his first India cap in the series. The Rajasthan Royals pacer stole the show in IPL 2026 with his ability to clock around 150 kmph consistently.

Playing for Gujarat Titans, the 24-year-old picked up six wickets in six matches. His wicket tally may not be high, but his pace and aggressive style earned him the attention of the selectors. If he plays in the playing XI, his extra bounce and speed could pose a serious challenge for Zimbabwe’s batters on home conditions.

India’s Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey/Ravi Bishnoi, Ashok Sharma/Mayank Yadav, Yash Thakur, Prince Yadav