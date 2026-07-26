ZIM vs IND 3rd T20I Scorecard: Shreyas Iyer’s side eye clean sweep against Zimbabwe

ZIM vs IND 3rd T20I: Shreyas Iyer’s side is looking for a clean sweep in this series as they have dominated their rivals throughout the whole series. Captain Shreyas Iyer made a great comeback, after some poor performances in the previous T20I series.

In this series, each player reflected a great performance, which helped them to have a huge advantage in the T20I series. In the three-match T20I series, the Indian team won the two games and aim to win the last one as well.

India (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Ashok Sharma, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav

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Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani