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ZIM vs IND 3rd T20I Scorecard: Shreyas Iyer’s side eye clean sweep against Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe vs India 3rd T20I Scorecard: Shreyas Iyer-led India aim to complete a 3-0 series sweep over Zimbabwe in the final T20I. Follow the live scorecard.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 26, 2026, 03:59 PM IST

Published On Jul 26, 2026, 03:59 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 26, 2026, 03:59 PM IST

ZIM vs IND 3rd T20I Live Scorecard

ZIM vs IND 3rd T20I Live Scorecard

ZIM vs IND 3rd T20I: Shreyas Iyer’s side is looking for a clean sweep in this series as they have dominated their rivals throughout the whole series. Captain Shreyas Iyer made a great comeback, after some poor performances in the previous T20I series.

In this series, each player reflected a great performance, which helped them to have a huge advantage in the T20I series. In the three-match T20I series, the Indian team won the two games and aim to win the last one as well.

India (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Ashok Sharma, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav

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Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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