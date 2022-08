ZIM vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Zimbabwe vs India: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 3rd ODI, At Harare Sports Club, Harare

ZIM vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Zimbabwe vs India: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 3rd ODI, At

ZIM vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Zimbabwe vs India

ZIM vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Zimbabwe vs India: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 21, Harare Sports Club, Harare

My Dream11 Team Zimbabwe vs India Dream11 Team Prediction ZIM VS IND 2022: Best players list of ZIM vs IND, Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Player List, India Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips

TOSS: The match toss between Zimbabwe & India will take place at 12:15 PM IST

Start Time: 12:45 PM IST and 09:15 AM Local Time

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

ZIM vs IND My Dream11 Team

Regis Chakabva, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Ryan Burl, Deepak Hooda, Victor Nyauchi, Sean Williams, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Tanaka Chivanga.

ZIM vs IND Probable XI

Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga.

India: KL Rahul (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubaman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav.