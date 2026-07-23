ZIM vs IND: India’s Harare nightmare returns! failed to chase 116, another upset on the cards?

India will kick off their three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe on Thursday at the Harare Sports Club, hoping to return to winning ways after a disappointing run in the shortest format. While Zimbabwe may not be among the world’s strongest T20 sides, they have developed a reputation for upsetting bigger teams, making the opening match far from straightforward for Shreyas Iyer’s young Indian side.

India have struggled in Harare before

Although India have enjoyed success against Zimbabwe overall, their record in T20Is at Harare is not flawless.

India have played 12 T20 Internationals in Zimbabwe and have suffered three defeats. Zimbabwe had beaten India by 10 runs in 2015, two runs in 2016 and 13 runs in 2024.

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What makes those defeats more shocking is India were chasing modest totals in all the three matches but could not reach the target.

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The 2024 defeat was particularly disappointing, as India could not chase down just 116 runs. It remains the lowest total ever successfully defended against India in men’s T20I cricket.

Year Zimbabwe score India score Margin of defeat Venue 2015 145 135 Lost by 10 runs Harare 2016 170 168 Lost by 2 runs Harare 2024 115 102 Lost by 13 runs Harare

Why is batting difficult at Harare Sports Club?

The Harare Sports Club has often tested batters, especially during the early stages of an innings.

The fast bowlers generally get help from the new ball so it is difficult to play shots during the powerplay. As the game progresses the dry surface gets slower so spinners come into play and run-scoring becomes even more difficult.

Building partnerships becomes crucial at this venue, and set batters are expected to stay at the crease for as long as possible if teams want to post or chase competitive totals.

Harare pitch statistics

The Harare Sports Club has hosted 83 men’s T20 Internationals so far.

Teams batting first have won 45 matches, while teams chasing have won 36. The average first-innings score at the venue is 155, showing that high-scoring games are relatively uncommon.

Zimbabwe’s pace duo of Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani have enjoyed plenty of success on this ground. Ngarava has taken 40 T20I wickets at the venue while Muzarabani has 38, making them two of the biggest threats India will have to negotiate in the series opener.