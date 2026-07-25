ZIM vs IND: Ishan Kishan’s heroics guide India to series win over Zimbabwe 

The second match of the T20I series between India and Zimbabwe has been completed. Shreyas Iyer’s side showcased a brilliant performance in this match and won the two matches in the series. This victory means Team India officially won the series.

Zimbabwe vs India second T20I playing XI:

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

India (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav

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Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma rescue India after openers fail

Zimbabwe had won the toss and decided to bowl first, for the Indian team star duo Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma began the innings and failed to give a good start to the innings. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi failed to deliver a good performance as he was dismissed for 20 runs off 9 balls, including three fours and one six. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma also failed to score big and was dismissed for 8 runs off 8 balls.

However, star batters Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer built a good partnership. Both batters smashed some great boundaries to give a recovery to the team at the crucial time. Ishan Kishan played a good innings as he produced an 81-run innings off 44 balls, including 9 fours and 2 sixes. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer scored 25 runs off 20 balls. In his knock, four fours. After his dismissal, Tilak Varma smashed 60 runs unbeaten off 29 balls, including five fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 206.

India’s bowlers dominate as Zimbabwe crumble in chase

Well, it’s time to speak about Zimbabwe’s bowling performance. Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri and Brian Bennett were the bowlers to get one wicket each in this match.

The 220-run target was a big total for the hosts to chase. But, the Indian bowling lineup made things more difficult for Zimbabwe’s batting attack as Brian Bennett scored 32 runs off 19 balls, including three fours and three sixes. After his dismissal, the whole batting lineup lost their wickets like a deck of cards. Indian players surprised and shocked Zimbabwe’s batting as the star Indian batter, who is known for his impressive batting performance, took a three-wicket haul and surprised the Indian fans. Debutant, Yash Thakur also showed his brilliance and took two wickets. There are more players, like Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Shivam Dube and Tilak Varma, who get the wickets in this match.