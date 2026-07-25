IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Cricket News
  • News
  • ZIM vs IND: Ishan Kishan’s heroics guide India to series win over Zimbabwe 

ZIM vs IND: Ishan Kishan’s heroics guide India to series win over Zimbabwe 

Ishan Kishan's impressive batting performance helped India defeat Zimbabwe by a big margin in the second T20I of the series. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 25, 2026, 08:38 PM IST

Published On Jul 25, 2026, 08:38 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 25, 2026, 08:38 PM IST

Ishan Kishan's heroics help India win over ZIM

Ishan Kishan's heroics help India win over Zimbabwe

The second match of the T20I series between India and Zimbabwe has been completed. Shreyas Iyer’s side showcased a brilliant performance in this match and won the two matches in the series. This victory means Team India officially won the series.

Zimbabwe vs India second T20I playing XI:

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

India (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma rescue India after openers fail 

Zimbabwe had won the toss and decided to bowl first, for the Indian team star duo Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma began the innings and failed to give a good start to the innings. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi failed to deliver a good performance as he was dismissed for 20 runs off 9 balls, including three fours and one six. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma also failed to score big and was dismissed for 8 runs off 8 balls.

However, star batters Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer built a good partnership. Both batters smashed some great boundaries to give a recovery to the team at the crucial time. Ishan Kishan played a good innings as he produced an 81-run innings off 44 balls, including 9 fours and 2 sixes. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer scored 25 runs off 20 balls. In his knock, four fours. After his dismissal, Tilak Varma smashed 60 runs unbeaten off 29 balls, including five fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 206.

India’s bowlers dominate as Zimbabwe crumble in chase

Well, it’s time to speak about Zimbabwe’s bowling performance. Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri and Brian Bennett were the bowlers to get one wicket each in this match.

The 220-run target was a big total for the hosts to chase. But, the Indian bowling lineup made things more difficult for Zimbabwe’s batting attack as Brian Bennett scored 32 runs off 19 balls, including three fours and three sixes. After his dismissal, the whole batting lineup lost their wickets like a deck of cards. Indian players surprised and shocked Zimbabwe’s batting as the star Indian batter, who is known for his impressive batting performance, took a three-wicket haul and surprised the Indian fans. Debutant, Yash Thakur also showed his brilliance and took two wickets. There are more players, like Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Shivam Dube and Tilak Varma, who get the wickets in this match.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

India’s Test squad for Sri Lanka tour to be announced on Tuesday, confirms Saikia

India’s Test squad for Sri Lanka tour to be announced on Tuesday, confirms Saikia
Is Abhishek Sharma set to be dropped? Star’s struggles continue in T20Is for India

Is Abhishek Sharma set to be dropped? Star’s struggles continue in T20Is for India
Who is Yash Thakur? All you need to know about India’s new T20I debutant

Who is Yash Thakur? All you need to know about India’s new T20I debutant
Asian Games 2026 Cricket Draw Announced: India, Pakistan among four teams to get direct quarter-final spot

Asian Games 2026 Cricket Draw Announced: India, Pakistan among four teams to get direct quarter-final spot

Latest News

BCCI to announce India's Test squad on Tuesday

Is Abhishek Sharma set to be dropped

IND vs ZIM: Why was 150 kmph bowler axed? Yash Thakur gets India debut

Who is Yash Thakur? India's new T20 debutant

Yash Thakur wants to be India’s next Bumrah in death bowling

Yash Thakur reveals why playing under Iyer feels special

Editor's Pick

Sanju Samson opens up on leaving RR, Shares MS Dhoni’s advice that changed his CSK journey

Sanju Samson opens up on leaving RR, Shares MS Dhoni’s advice that changed his CSK journey
Jos Buttler creates massive T20 Record, overtakes Chris Gayle, only Kieron Pollard ahead now

Jos Buttler creates massive T20 Record, overtakes Chris Gayle, only Kieron Pollard ahead now
God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar breaks silence on Delhi student protest, says…

God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar breaks silence on Delhi student protest, says…
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history as India ends six-match losing streak in T20Is

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history as India ends six-match losing streak in T20Is
ZIM vs IND: India’s Harare nightmare returns! failed to chase 116, another upset on the cards?

ZIM vs IND: India’s Harare nightmare returns! failed to chase 116, another upset on the cards?
ZIM vs IND: 3 Players who could make their India debut today in India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I

ZIM vs IND: 3 Players who could make their India debut today in India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I