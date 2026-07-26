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ZIM vs IND: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stars as India complete 3-0 sweep over Zimbabwe

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's impressive batting performance helped India defeat Zimbabwe to seal the series. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 26, 2026, 08:57 PM IST

Published On Jul 26, 2026, 08:57 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 26, 2026, 08:57 PM IST

India defeat Zimbabwe to seal the T20I series

India defeat Zimbabwe to seal the T20I series

ZIM vs IND 3rd T20I: The third match of the T20I series has been completed, where the Indian team defeated Zimbabwe to sweep the series. This was the first victory for Shreyas Iyer as T20I captain of the Indian team.

Zimbabwe vs India third T20I squad:

India (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 81 and Rinku Singh’s late cameo powered India to 192/6

Team India had won the toss and decided to bat first. For the Indian team, Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi began the innings, where pocket dynamite Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a spectacular innings for his team. Speaking about his impressive knock in the match, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 81 runs off 49 balls. In his knock, Sooryavanshi smashed eight fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 165. His crucial knock helped Shreyas Iyer’s side to get a boost in the match.

However, key players Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer also followed the strategy to dominate Zimbabwe’s bowling attack, so they could find difficulties to bounce back in the match. In the end, Rinku Singh played a great finisher as he scored 25 runs off 14 balls and helped the Indian team to post 192 runs on the board.

Ryan Burl’s fighting fifty went in vain as Zimbabwe fell well short of the target 

For Zimbabwe, Brad Evans was the only bowler to get two wickets in the match and there were more players, like Sikandar Raza, Blessing Muzarabani and Wessly Madhevere who also took one wicket as well.

Now, it’s time to discuss Zimbabwe’s batting performance against India. Most of the players failed to showcase their brilliance in the match as Ryan Burl was the only batter to play a big innings for his team. Ryan Burl scored 54 runs off 43 balls, including five fours. Ben Curran and Wessly Madhevere also played a decent innings for their team. But, they couldn’t help them to win the match.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s incredible knock helps him surpass THIS Indian captain’s record

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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