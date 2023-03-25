Advertisement
ZIM vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Netherlands Tour of Zimbabwe, At Harare Sports Club, 12:45 PM IST
Best players list of ZIM vs NED, Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Player List, Netherlands Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
My Dream11 Team ZIM vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction ZIM vs NED 2023: Best players list of ZIM vs NED, Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Player List, Netherlands Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
TOSS: The match toss between ZIM vs NED will take place at 12:15 PM IST.
Start Time: 25 March, Saturday, 12:45 PM IST.
Venue: Harare Sports Club.
ZIM vs NED My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeepers: Scott Edwards, Clive Madande
Batters: Craig Ervine, Max O'Dowd
All-rounders: Sikandar Raza (c), Colin Ackermann (vc), Wesley Madhevere
Bowlers: Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Blessing Muzarabani, Shariz Ahmed
ZIM vs NED Probable XI
Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Gary Ballance, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Clive Madande (wk), Ryan Burl, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Brad Evans and Wellington Masakadza.
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Musa Ahmed, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Tom Cooper, Teja Nidamanuru, Shariz Ahmed, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen and Ryan Klein.
Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
