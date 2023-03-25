Advertisement

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Netherlands Tour of Zimbabwe, At Harare Sports Club, 12:45 PM IST

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Netherlands Tour of Zimbabwe, At Harare Sports Club, 12:45 PM IST

Best players list of ZIM vs NED, Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Player List, Netherlands Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: March 25, 2023 7:56 AM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
My Dream11 Team ZIM vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction ZIM vs NED 2023: Best players list of ZIM vs NED, Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Player List, Netherlands Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

 

TOSS: The match toss between ZIM vs NED will take place at 12:15 PM IST.

Start Time: 25 March, Saturday, 12:45 PM IST.

Venue: Harare Sports Club.

 

ZIM vs NED My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Scott Edwards, Clive Madande

Batters: Craig Ervine, Max O'Dowd

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza (c), Colin Ackermann (vc), Wesley Madhevere

Bowlers: Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Blessing Muzarabani, Shariz Ahmed

 

ZIM vs NED Probable XI

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Gary Ballance, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Clive Madande (wk), Ryan Burl, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Brad Evans and Wellington Masakadza.

 

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Musa Ahmed, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Tom Cooper, Teja Nidamanuru, Shariz Ahmed, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen and Ryan Klein.

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

Also Read

More News ›
ZIM vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Netherlands Tour of Zimbabwe, At Harare Sports Club, 12:45 PM IST
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands 1st ODI: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Probable XI
LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2022, ZIM vs NED, Adelaide: Netherlands Win By 5 Wickets
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates: NZ vs SL 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Eden Park, Auckland

Live Score-New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and U...

Jasprit Bumrah's Recovery Process Kept Secret, Only NCA Head Laxman Allowed To Talk To Him And Physios: Report

Jasprit Bumrah's Recovery Process Kept Secret, Only NCA Head...

AFG vs PAK 1st T20I Highlights, Sharjah: Afghanistan Beat Pakistan By 6 Wickets

AFG vs PAK 1st T20I Highlights, Sharjah: Afghanistan Beat Pa...

WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Thrash UP Warriorz By 72 Runs, To Face Delhi Capitals In Final

WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Thrash UP Warriorz By 72 Runs, To F...

WPL 2023: Issy Wong Creates History After Taking First Ever WPL Hat-trick Against UP Warriorz - Watch

WPL 2023: Issy Wong Creates History After Taking First Ever ...

Advertisement