ZIM vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Netherlands Tour of Zimbabwe, At Harare Sports Club, 12:45 PM IST

Best players list of ZIM vs NED, Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Player List, Netherlands Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Best players list of ZIM vs NED, Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Player List, Netherlands Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between ZIM vs NED will take place at 12:15 PM IST.

Start Time: 25 March, Saturday, 12:45 PM IST.

Venue: Harare Sports Club.

ZIM vs NED My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Scott Edwards, Clive Madande

Batters: Craig Ervine, Max O'Dowd

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza (c), Colin Ackermann (vc), Wesley Madhevere

Bowlers: Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Blessing Muzarabani, Shariz Ahmed

ZIM vs NED Probable XI

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Gary Ballance, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Clive Madande (wk), Ryan Burl, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Brad Evans and Wellington Masakadza.

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Musa Ahmed, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Tom Cooper, Teja Nidamanuru, Shariz Ahmed, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen and Ryan Klein.

