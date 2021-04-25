ZIM vs PAK, 3rd T201 Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Tips – Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Zimbabwe vs Pakistan T20I Match 2:30 PM IST, 25th April

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction:

Zimbabwe came up with an inspiring performance as they stunned Pakistan by 19 runs in the second T20I. Luke Jongwe scalped a four-wicket haul and played a key role in the team’s win. In fact, the hosts had only posted 118 runs on the board but they were able to skittle out the visitors for 99 to cause an upset. The home side will aim to continue their dream run going as they have made the most of their skills.

TOSS: The 3rd T20I Toss between Zimbabwe vs Pakistan will take place at 2.00 PM IST April 25 Sunday.

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare.

ZIM vs PAK My Dream11 Team:

Mohammad Rizwan, Wesley Madhevere, Danish Aziz, Babar Azam, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Mohammad Hafeez, Luke Jongwe, Ryan Burl, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf.

Captain – Babar Azam, Vice-captain – Mohammad Hafeez.

ZIM vs PAK Probable Playing XIs:

Zimbabwe – Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava.

Pakistan – Babar Azam (c), Mohd Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohd Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Mohd Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf and Faheem Ashraf.

ZIM vs PAK SQUADS:

Zimbabwe Sean Williams (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tanaka Chivanga, Craig Ervine, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tapiwa Mufudza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano.

Pakistan Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Sharjeel Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mahmood, Fakhar Zaman.

