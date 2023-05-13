Zimbabwe All-Rounder Heath Streak In Critical Condition After Being Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

Zimbabwe all-rounder Heath Streak is battling cancer and reportedly is in a critical condition.

New Delhi: Former Zimbabwe cricketer Heath Streak is battling cancer and is reportedly on his deathbed. Zimbabwe Cricket Board and players have requested the fans to pray for the well-being of the great cricketer. Streak, one of the best all-rounders to play for Zimbabwe, represented the country in 65 Tests and 189 ODIs, scoring over 9000 runs and taking 400 wickets across formats. Streak is reportedly in Johannesburg and is being flown to London for better care.

"Heath Streak is on his last legs. Family en route to South Africa from the UK.. Seems only a miracle will save him now. Prayers up (sic)," wrote David Coltart, former Zimbabwe sports minister.

Zimbabwe cricketer and close friend of Heath Streak, Sean Williams wrote, "Heath has colon and liver cancer (Stage 4). All I know at this stage is Heath's immediate family was called to go to him in South Africa and I am not sure on any details thereof. I did message Heath and he did respond but I'm sure at this stage the family will want privacy. It sounds like the cancer is spreading pretty quick cause last week he was fishing," Williams told Cricbuzz on Saturday night. "Heath is my mentor and did a lot of good things for a lot of people and basically saved my life and career. We just pray he will be ok."

Heath Streak's family released a statement and asked for privacy in this tough time.

"Heath has cancer and is undergoing treatment under one of the most respected Oncologists in South Africa. He remains in good spirits and will continue to fight this disease in a similar vein to that which his opponents faced during his revered days on the cricket field.

"The family hopes that you understand and respect their wish for this to remain a private family matter, and thank you for your prayers and good wishes.

"There will be no further official statements regarding his health at this time. Any news that becomes public should be regarded as rumour," Joseph Rego, Streak's friend, and president & board chairman, Academy Of Cricket Excellence and a spokesperson on behalf of Heath Streak's health on behalf of his family, said.