Zimbabwe beat Oman in T20 World Cup 2026, Brian Bennett’s unbeaten 48 seals easy chase

Brian Bennett & Blessing Muzarabani shine as Zimbabwe defeated Oman in the T20 World Cup 2026. Target chased with 39 balls to spare.

Zimbabwe made a strong start to their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, defeating Oman by eight wickets in a Group B match on Monday. Chasing a modest target of 104, Zimbabwe romped home with 39 balls to spare, finishing at 106 for 2 in just 13.3 overs.

Dominant bowling display puts Oman in trouble

After winning the toss and opting to field, Zimbabwe’s pacers tore through Oman’s batting lineup. The trio of Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, and Brad Evans each claimed three wickets, while captain Sikandar Raza picked up the final scalp.

Oman were bundled out for 103 in 19.5 overs.

Vinayak Shukla top-scored with 28.

Sufyan Mehmood contributed 25.

Nadeem Khan added 20.

The bowling figures read:

Richard Ngarava: 3/17

Blessing Muzarabani: 3/16

Brad Evans: 3/18

Oman’s innings never gained momentum as Zimbabwe’s disciplined attack kept the pressure on throughout.

Brian Bennett leads comfortable chase

In reply, Zimbabwe lost opener Tadiwanashe Marumani (21) early, but Brian Bennett produced a composed and fluent unbeaten 48 off 36 balls. His knock was laced with seven fours, showcasing excellent timing and control.

Brendan Taylor retired hurt on 31, but the job was already well in hand. Bennett remained not out as Zimbabwe reached the target comfortably at 106/2 in 13.3 overs.

Sufyan Mehmood was Oman’s best bowler, taking 2/12, but it was not enough to challenge the hosts.

Brief Scores

Oman 103 all out in 19.5 overs

(Vinayak Shukla 28; Richard Ngarava 3/17, Blessing Muzarabani 3/16, Brad Evans 3/18)

Zimbabwe 106/2 in 13.3 overs

(Brian Bennett 48*, Brendan Taylor 31 retired hurt, Tadiwanashe Marumani 21; Sufyan Mehmood 2/12)

