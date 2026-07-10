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Zimbabwe cricket announces new captains across men’s and women’s teams

Zimbabwe Cricket has appointed Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza and Josephine Nkomo as captains across formats, with the board expressing confidence in the new leadership group ahead of key international assignments.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 10, 2026, 08:21 PM IST

Published On Jul 10, 2026, 08:21 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 10, 2026, 08:21 PM IST

Zimbabwe cricket appoints new captains across formats

Zimbabwe cricket appoints new captains across formats

Fast bowler Richard Ngarava will continue to be the skipper of Zimbabwe’s men’s Test and One-Day International (ODI) teams, while veteran batting all-rounder Sikandar Raza has been retained to lead the T20I side, said Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Friday.

Zimbabwe cricket announces new captains and vice-captains across formats

ZC has also named experienced all-rounder Josephine Nkomo as the new captain of the national women’s team, after long-time skipper Mary-Anne Musonda announced her retirement from international cricket in April this year.

The appointments, recommended by the ZC Board’s Cricket Committee, were officially endorsed during a board meeting held in Harare. Ngarava, who recently made his captaincy debut during the one-off Test against Bangladesh at the Harare Sports Club and is leading the side in ODIs against them, will be assisted by youngster Brian Bennett as the Test vice-captain.

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Raza will step in as the ODI vice-captain, while Ngarava will conversely serve as Raza’s deputy in the T20I format. For the women’s team, left-arm seamer Nomvelo Sibanda has been appointed vice-captain to support Josephine.

Board confident new leaders will drive success across national teams

Confirming the leadership structure, ZC Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani stated that the board closely evaluated the character and experience of the chosen leaders. “Captaincy is about far more than leading a team onto the field. It demands integrity, resilience, sound judgment, and the ability to inspire those around you.

The Board has every confidence that Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, and Josephine Nkomo possess those qualities and will lead their respective teams with distinction. We are equally confident that Brian Bennett, Nomvelo Sibanda, and the vice-captains across our national teams will provide invaluable support while continuing to grow into leadership roles of their own,” he added.

The crucial leadership appointments come at a vital juncture for Zimbabwe — the men’s team looks to sustain its recent upward trajectory, while the women’s side has embarked on a historic maiden appearance in the ICC Women’s Championship, which began earlier this year.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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