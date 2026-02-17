Zimbabwe qualify for Super 8 as Ireland clash washed out, Australia eliminated from T20 World Cup 2026

Zimbabwe advanced to the Super 8 after their rain-hit clash against Ireland was abandoned, knocking Australia out of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Zimbabwe cricket team

The Ireland vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group B, Match 32 was abandoned without a single ball being bowled due to persistent rain at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 17, 2026.

The match started with a delay as heavy rain and overcast conditions prevented any play. Despite efforts by groundstaff to remove covers when rain eased temporarily, conditions did not improve enough. The cut-off time for a reduced 5-over contest passed (around 6:15-6:16 PM local time), leading officials to call off the game entirely.

As a result of the no-result (washout):

Both Ireland and Zimbabwe received 1 point each.

This outcome secured Zimbabwe’s qualification for the Super 8 stage, marking a historic achievement for them in the tournament. Zimbabwe had earlier stunned former champions Australia with a 23-run upset victory and built momentum through strong performances.

Australia were mathematically eliminated from the tournament at the group stage. Even with a potential win in their remaining match against Oman, Australia could not surpass Zimbabwe’s points tally now at a level Australia couldn’t reach, ending the 2021 champions campaign early in a major shock.

From Group B, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe advanced to the Super 8s. Australia, despite their pedigree, exited alongside Ireland who also failed to qualify.

This washout handed Zimbabwe a crucial boost without needing to play, while dashing Australia’s slim hopes that relied on Zimbabwe losing and other favorable results. Celebrations erupted among the Zimbabwe camp as the decision was confirmed, with handshakes and jubilation on the field.

Zimbabwe’s qualification caps a remarkable group-stage run, including their upset over Australia, while Australia’s elimination is one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 T20 World Cup so far.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/