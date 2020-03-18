Following the coronavirus pandemic that has affected major sporting events across the world, Zimbabwe cricket has suspended all forms of cricket in the country on Wednesday announced President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“Following the measures announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the wake of the COVID-19 or coronavirus pandemic that has been declared a national disaster, @ZimCricketv has with immediate effect suspended all forms of cricket in the country,” the Zimbabwe Cricket Twitter handle read.

SUSPENDED: Following the measures announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the wake of the COVID-19 or coronavirus pandemic that has been declared a national disaster, @ZimCricketv has with immediate effect suspended all forms of cricket in the country #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/0R5z5gI3lZ Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) March 18, 2020

Zimbabwe recently lost to Bangladesh in the one-day international series 3-0 and one-off Test by an innings and 106 runs.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s tour of Australia has also suspended apart from South Africa’s tour of India, which also got called off after the numbers in India of COVID-19 victims started rising.

The upcoming cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL), which was slated to start on March 29 has been postponed as of now till April 15.

The Board of Control of Cricket of India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has said that the situation will be monitored closely and if the tournament has to happen, it has to be a truncated one as time is already lost.

Not just cricket, other sporting events were also affected like the NBA, La Liga, French Open and the Premier League among others.