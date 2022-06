Afghanistan return to international cricketing action after a 3-months break and even though they didn’t win their last series against Bangladesh, the visitors will be confident of stamping their authority right from the get-go. Their talisman, Rashid Khan is coming off a title-winning campaign with Gujarat in the Indian T20 League and apart from him, they do have a pretty well-balanced side. So, which team will get that important first win in the series? We’ll find out. Toss and team news in a bit.