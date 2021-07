Liton Das has made a serious impact as an opener for Bangladesh. He played the anchor role in the first ODI as Bangladesh had lost early wickets and they needed someone to stay out there and play till the end. Liton Das did just that as he started off slowly, got his first boundary very late and when it was time to attack, he did and scored a fine, fine century. He would look to continue doing the same in this series and his form is a good sign for the visitors.Â