Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs IRE 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare

18:52 PM
27.1 George Dockrell to Sikandar Raza, 1 run, 1 run.
18:51 PM
George DockrellÂ comes into the attack.
18:50 PM
26.6 Andy McBrine to Ryan Burl, no run, Slower through the air, on off. Burl blocks it off the front foot.
18:50 PM
26.5 Andy McBrine to Sikandar Raza, 1 run, Touch shorter and on middle. Raza punches it to long on for a single.
18:49 PM
26.4 Andy McBrine to Ryan Burl, 1 run, Flighted delivery on off. Burl shimmies down the track and drives it to long off for a single.
18:49 PM
26.3 Andy McBrine to Ryan Burl, 2 runs, Goes fuller and around off. Burl drives it to deep extra cover and comes back for the second run.
18:48 PM
26.2 Andy McBrine to Sikandar Raza, 1 run, Shortish delivery on off. Raza pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
18:48 PM
26.1 Andy McBrine to Ryan Burl, 1 run, Tosses it up on middle. Burl shimmies down the track and pushes it to long on for a single.
18:47 PM
FOUR
25.6 Curtis Campher to Sikandar Raza, FOUR, FOUR! Raza ends the over with a boundary! Shortish delivery on off. Raza picks the length quickly and pulls it towards the mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
18:46 PM
25.5 Curtis Campher to Sikandar Raza, no run, Serves it on a length, on off. Raza only manages to fend it behind square on the off side.
18:46 PM
25.4 Curtis Campher to Sikandar Raza, no run, On a length, around off. Raza dabs it towards backward point.
18:45 PM
25.3 Curtis Campher to Sikandar Raza, 2 runs, Back of a length, on off. Raza works it to square leg and charges back for the second run, good running.
18:44 PM
25.2 Curtis Campher to Sikandar Raza, no run, On a length, angling into middle and leg. Raza tries to clip it but misses and gets hit high on the pads.
18:44 PM
25.1 Curtis Campher to Sikandar Raza, no run, Lands it on a length, on off. Raza lunges forward and defends it.
18:43 PM
24.6 Andy McBrine to Sikandar Raza, 1 run, Slightly shorter one, angling in, Sikandar RazaÂ punches it to long on for one.
18:42 PM
24.5 Andy McBrine to Ryan Burl, 1 run, Fuller and on off, Ryan BurlÂ flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
18:41 PM
24.4 Andy McBrine to Ryan Burl, no run, Fuller and on off, Ryan BurlÂ flicks it to the man at mid on.
18:41 PM
24.3 Andy McBrine to Sikandar Raza, 1 run, Bowls it on middle, Sikandar RazaÂ drives it towards covers for one.
18:40 PM
24.2 Andy McBrine to Sikandar Raza, no run, Lands it on middle, Sikandar RazaÂ flicks it but finds the man at mid-wicket.
18:40 PM
24.1 Andy McBrine to Sikandar Raza, 2 runs, Fuller and outside off, Sikandar RazaÂ looks to drive it but edges it towards third man for a brace.
18:38 PM
23.6 Curtis Campher to Sikandar Raza, 1 run, Fuller and on off, Sikandar RazaÂ miscues his drive towards long on for one.
18:37 PM
23.5 Curtis Campher to Sikandar Raza, no run, Bowls it on off, Sikandar RazaÂ lunges and blocks it towards covers.
18:37 PM
23.4 Curtis Campher to Ryan Burl, 1 run, Fuller and on middle and leg, Ryan BurlÂ flicks it towards square leg for one.
18:36 PM
23.3 Curtis Campher to Ryan Burl, no run, On a length and down leg, Ryan BurlÂ misses his flick and gets a rap on his pads. A stifled appeal turned down.
18:35 PM
23.2 Curtis Campher to Sikandar Raza, 1 run, Slightly shorter one, Sikandar RazaÂ pulls it towards deep square leg for one.
18:35 PM
23.1 Curtis Campher to Sikandar Raza, no run,Â Length ball outsideÂ off,Â Raza punches it to short cover.
18:34 PM
22.6 Josh Little to Ryan Burl, no run, On a length and on middle, Ryan BurlÂ defends it back towards the bowler.
18:33 PM
22.5 Josh Little to Ryan Burl, no run, Shorter and on middle, Ryan BurlÂ ducks underneath it.
18:33 PM
22.4 Josh Little to Sikandar Raza, 1 run, Fuller and on off, Sikandar RazaÂ flicks it towards mid-wicket for one.
18:32 PM
22.3 Josh Little to Sikandar Raza, no run, Slightly shorter one, Sikandar RazaÂ fends it back towards the bowler.
18:32 PM
22.2 Josh Little to Ryan Burl, leg byes, 1 run, On a length and on leg, Ryan BurlÂ misses his flick as it hits his pads and rolls towards the leg side. They cross for a leg bye.
18:30 PM
Ryan BurlÂ walks out to the middle now.
18:30 PM
out
22.1 Josh Little to Gary Ballance, out, OUT! TAKEN! On a length, some extra bounce, on leg, Gary BallanceÂ looks to pull it but gets a top edge. It carries towards deep square leg.Â Graham Hume runs to his left and takes a good catch sliding down. Gary BallanceÂ walks out for 23 runs!
18:28 PM
21.6 Curtis Campher to Sikandar Raza, no run, On a length and on off, Sikandar RazaÂ blocks it solidly.
18:28 PM
FOUR
21.5 Curtis Campher to Sikandar Raza, FOUR, FOUR! Back to back boundaries. Fuller one, on off,Â Sikandar RazaÂ hangs back and flicks it through square leg for a boundary!
18:27 PM
FOUR
21.4 Curtis Campher to Sikandar Raza, FOUR, FOUR! Bowls it outside off, Sikandar RazaÂ goes for a wild swing and ends up slicing it through third man for a boundary!
18:27 PM
21.3 Curtis Campher to Sikandar Raza, no run, Fuller and on off, Sikandar RazaÂ looks to play at it but the ball hits the upper part of his bat and carries towards the right of the bowler who doesn't reach it. Safe.
18:26 PM
21.2 Curtis Campher to Sikandar Raza, no run, On a length, angling in, Sikandar RazaÂ blocks it back.
18:26 PM
21.1 Curtis Campher to Gary Ballance, 1 run, Fuller one on middle and leg, Gary BallanceÂ flicks it towards mid-wicket for one.
18:24 PM
20.6 Josh Little to Gary Ballance, 1 run, Bowls it on middle and leg, Gary BallanceÂ flicks it to backward square leg for one.
18:23 PM
wide
20.6 Josh Little to Gary Ballance, wide, 1 run, Wide! Lands it down leg, Gary BallanceÂ misses his flick.
18:23 PM
FOUR
20.5 Josh Little to Gary Ballance, FOUR, FOUR! Fine shot. Slightly shorter one, Gary BallanceÂ hangs back and cuts it through backward point for a boundary!
18:22 PM
20.4 Josh Little to Gary Ballance, no run, Outside off this time, Gary BallanceÂ blocks it solidly.
18:22 PM
20.3 Josh Little to Gary Ballance, no run, Slightly shorter and on off, Gary BallanceÂ guides it to backward point. Harry TectorÂ makes a good stop diving to his right. Good fielding!
18:21 PM
20.2 Josh Little to Sikandar Raza, 1 run, Fuller and on off, Sikandar RazaÂ drives it to covers for one.
18:20 PM
20.1 Josh Little to Gary Ballance, 1 run, On a length and outside off, Gary BallanceÂ guides it to third man for one.
18:19 PM
19.6 Harry Tector to Sikandar Raza, no run, Bowls it on leg, Sikandar RazaÂ looks to pull it but gets a rap on his thigh. An appeal for lbw turned down. Perhaps, pitching outside leg.
18:18 PM
19.5 Harry Tector to Sikandar Raza, no run, Fuller and on off, Sikandar RazaÂ blocks it to covers.
18:17 PM
19.4 Harry Tector to Gary Ballance, 1 run, Bowls it on off, Gary BallanceÂ drives it to covers for one.
18:17 PM
19.3 Harry Tector to Sikandar Raza, 1 run, Fuller and on off, Sikandar RazaÂ sweeps it to square leg for one.
18:14 PM
out
19.2 Harry Tector to Craig Ervine, out, OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Fuller one with a hint of turn, Craig ErvineÂ looks to flick it but gets a leading edge. The ball lobs in the air towards mid on. Harry TectorÂ runs for it and with another fielder going for it. Harry TectorÂ calls for it and takes a good catch running behind. Craig ErvineÂ makes his way back into the hut. Sikandar RazaÂ walks in.
18:13 PM
19.1 Harry Tector to Gary Ballance, 1 run, Fuller and on off, Gary BallanceÂ flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
18:12 PM
18.6 Andy McBrine to Craig Ervine, no run, Around off, defended out.
18:12 PM
18.5 Andy McBrine to Craig Ervine, 2 runs, Fuller one, Craig ErvineÂ sweeps it towards deep square leg for a brace.
18:12 PM
18.4 Andy McBrine to Craig Ervine, no run,Â Drifting it on the leg, Craig ErvineÂ blocks it to square leg.
18:11 PM
18.3 Andy McBrine to Craig Ervine, no run, Fuller and on off, Craig ErvineÂ looks to play a reverse sweep but misses as the ball hits his arm and lobs towards the man at slips. A loud appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Good decision!
18:11 PM
18.2 Andy McBrine to Craig Ervine, no run, This one lands outside off, some turn as well, Craig ErvineÂ looks to play at it but misses.
18:11 PM
18.1 Andy McBrine to Craig Ervine, no run, Bowls it on off, Craig ErvineÂ defends it back.
18:09 PM
17.6 Harry Tector to Craig Ervine, 1 run, Fuller and on middle, Craig ErvineÂ lofts it towards long off for one.
18:09 PM
17.5 Harry Tector to Gary Ballance, 1 run, Lands it outside off, Gary BallanceÂ drives it to covers for one.
18:08 PM
17.4 Harry Tector to Gary Ballance, no run, Around off, defended out.
18:08 PM
wide
17.4 Harry Tector to Craig Ervine, wide, 2 runs, Two Wides! Fuller and down leg, Craig ErvineÂ misses his flick. The keeper fails to grab it as the batters collect one.
18:08 PM
17.3 Harry Tector to Craig Ervine, 2 runs, Lands it on middle, Craig ErvineÂ knocks it towards long off for one.
18:07 PM
17.2 Harry Tector to Craig Ervine, no run, Bowls it on off, it keeps a tad low, Craig ErvineÂ blocks it solidly.
18:07 PM
17.1 Harry Tector to Gary Ballance, 1 run, Bowls it outside off, Gary BallanceÂ slaps it towards deep point for one.
18:06 PM
16.6 Andy McBrine to Gary Ballance, 1 run, Slightly shorter one, Gary BallanceÂ punches it towards covers for one.
18:06 PM
FOUR
16.5 Andy McBrine to Gary Ballance, FOUR, FOUR! Fine shot. Fuller and on middle, Gary BallanceÂ moves forward and lofts it over mid off for a boundary!
18:05 PM
16.4 Andy McBrine to Craig Ervine, 1 run, This one lands on middle, Craig ErvineÂ plays it towards mid on for one.
18:05 PM
16.3 Andy McBrine to Gary Ballance, 1 run, Slightly shorter and outside off, Gary BallanceÂ slaps it towards covers for one.
18:05 PM
16.2 Andy McBrine to Gary Ballance, no run, Fulller and on off, Gary BallanceÂ blocks it again.
18:05 PM
16.1 Andy McBrine to Gary Ballance, no run, Bowls it on off, Gary BallanceÂ blocks it back.
18:02 PM
Drinks break. IrelandÂ have done well to take two early wickets just like ZimbabweÂ did and it is upto the pair of Ervine and Ballance now to take this game deep. A lot will depend on how two left-handers will play off spin of Tector and Andy McBrineÂ here and we have an interesting middle phase of this run-chaseÂ coming up.
18:01 PM
15.6 Harry Tector to Craig Ervine, no run, Pitched up, on middle, Craig ErvineÂ blocks it watchfully.
18:00 PM
15.5 Harry Tector to Craig Ervine, 2 runs, Outside off, Craig ErvineÂ plays it uppishly towards deep covers for a brace.
18:00 PM
15.4 Harry Tector to Gary Ballance, 1 run, Fuller and on off, Gary BallanceÂ taps it to covers for one.
18:00 PM
15.3 Harry Tector to Gary Ballance, no run, Bowls it on middle, Gary BallanceÂ lunges and blocks it away.
17:59 PM
15.2 Harry Tector to Craig Ervine, 1 run, Bowls it on off, Craig ErvineÂ pushes it to point for one.
17:59 PM
15.1 Harry Tector to Craig Ervine, 2 runs, Fuller and on off, Craig ErvineÂ pushes it to deep extra covers for a brace.
17:58 PM
14.6 Andy McBrine to Craig Ervine, 1 run, Bowls it fuller and on middle. Ervine shimmies down the track and knocks it to long on for a single.
17:57 PM
14.5 Andy McBrine to Craig Ervine, no run, Touch short of full length, on off. Ervine with a solid block off the front foot.
17:57 PM
14.4 Andy McBrine to Gary Ballance, 1 run, Tosses it up on off. Ballance drives it to long off for a single.
17:56 PM
14.3 Andy McBrine to Gary Ballance, no run, Angles a flatter one on middle. Ballance defends it off the front foot.
17:56 PM
14.2 Andy McBrine to Gary Ballance, no run, Slower through the air, on off. Ballance fends it off the front foot.
17:56 PM
14.1 Andy McBrine to Gary Ballance, no run, Angles a full delivery on leg. Ballance tries to sweep it but misses and gets hit on the pads.
17:55 PM
Andy McBrineÂ comes into the attack.
17:54 PM
13.6 Harry Tector to Gary Ballance, 1 run, Angles it on leg and it is quicker. Ballance works it behind square on the leg side for a single.
17:54 PM
13.5 Harry Tector to Gary Ballance, no run, Fires it quicker on off. Ballance fends it nicely from his crease.
17:54 PM
13.4 Harry Tector to Gary Ballance, no run, Tosses it up on off. Ballance fends it off the front foot.
17:53 PM
13.3 Harry Tector to Gary Ballance, 2 runs, Touch shorter, on off. Turn and bounce but Ballance plays it late and with soft hands, The ball runs through backward point and two runs are added.
17:52 PM
13.2 Harry Tector to Craig Ervine, 1 run, Bowls it quicker on leg. Ervine sweeps it to short fine leg for a single.
17:52 PM
13.1 Harry Tector to Craig Ervine, no run, Tosses it up on middle and leg. Ervine tries to push it but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
17:51 PM
Harry TectorÂ comes into the attack.
17:50 PM
12.6 Graham Hume to Craig Ervine, 1 run, Shortish and outside off. Ervine tries to cut it but gets a thick outside edge to deep backward point for a single.
17:49 PM
12.5 Graham Hume to Gary Ballance, 1 run, Back of a length and around off. Ballance waits for it and steers it towards third man for a single. He is off the mark.
17:48 PM
Gary BallanceÂ walks in.
17:48 PM
out
12.4 Graham Hume to Innocent Kaia, out, OUT! CAUGHT! This time Innocent KaiaÂ is gone and Hume would feel much better now! There are two fielders in the deep on the leg side and there is definite ploy to bowl short at him. Hume does exactly that and bowls it short on off. Kaia goes for the pull shot again. Does not bother to keep it on ground and hits it towards deep square leg where Curtis CampherÂ takes a good low catch this time.Â
17:46 PM
12.3 Graham Hume to Innocent Kaia, no run, On a length, on off. Kaia dabs it towards point this time.
17:46 PM
12.2 Graham Hume to Craig Ervine, 1 run, On the shorter side on middle. Ervine pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
17:45 PM
12.1 Graham Hume to Innocent Kaia, 1 run, Oh, dropped! A shortish delivery on middle. Kaia pulls but does so aerially towards fine leg whereÂ the fielder fails to take a low catch. A single taken.
17:45 PM
11.6 Mark Adair to Craig Ervine, no run, A fullish delivery on off. Ervine pushes it towards mid off.
17:44 PM
11.5 Mark Adair to Craig Ervine, no run, Back of a length and outside off. Ervine tries to push at it but gets beaten.
17:43 PM
11.4 Mark Adair to Innocent Kaia, 1 run, Back of a length and outside off. Kaia tries to push it away but gets an outside edge. The ball goes aerially but falls short of third man. A single taken.
17:43 PM
wide
11.4 Mark Adair to Innocent Kaia, wide, 1 run, WIDE! On a length and it is well down the leg side again. Kaia lets it go this time.
17:43 PM
wide
11.4 Mark Adair to Innocent Kaia, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Full and it is down the leg side. Kaia tries to flick it but misses.
17:43 PM
11.3 Mark Adair to Innocent Kaia, no run, Back of a length, on off. Kaia tries to punch it but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
17:41 PM
11.2 Mark Adair to Innocent Kaia, no run, Angles a length delivery on middle. Kaia works it towards the leg side.
17:40 PM
11.1 Mark Adair to Innocent Kaia, no run, Touch short and angling into middle. Kaia works it to mid-wicket.
17:40 PM
10.6 Graham Hume to Craig Ervine, no run, On a length, on off. Ervine drives it to the mid off fielder.
17:38 PM
10.5 Graham Hume to Innocent Kaia, 1 run, Short and around off. Kaia dabs it towards the off side and takes a single.
17:38 PM
10.4 Graham Hume to Innocent Kaia, no run, On a length and outside off. Kaia pushes it to cover-point.
17:38 PM
10.3 Graham Hume to Innocent Kaia, no run, Back of a length, on off. Kaia dabs it towards the off side.
17:38 PM
10.2 Graham Hume to Innocent Kaia, 2 runs, Back of a length, around off. Kaia shimmies down the track and tries to heave it towards the leg side. The ball goes off the top edge towards third man where two runs are taken.
17:37 PM
10.1 Graham Hume to Innocent Kaia, no run, Back of a length, on off. Kaia fends it from his crease.
17:36 PM
Time for Powerplay 2! Now, a maximum of 4 fielders can be placed outside the ring till the 40th over.
17:35 PM
FOUR
9.6 Mark Adair to Craig Ervine, FOUR, FOUR! Ervine continues to find boundaries! On a length and outside off. Ervine slashes it and does so very well through backward point where the fielder in the deep misfields a bit. The ball runs away towards the fence.
17:35 PM
9.5 Mark Adair to Craig Ervine, no run, On a good length and outside off. Ervine tries to push it away but gets beaten.
17:34 PM
FOUR
9.4 Mark Adair to Craig Ervine, FOUR, FOUR! Another lovely shot, Ervine is looking in fine touch here! This is full and on off. Ervine leans forward and drives it past the bowler for a boundary.
17:32 PM
9.3 Mark Adair to Craig Ervine, no run, Lands it on a length, on middle. Ervine works it towards the leg side.
17:31 PM
9.2 Mark Adair to Innocent Kaia, 1 run, On a length, on middle. kaia tucks it towards the leg side for a single.
17:31 PM
9.1 Mark Adair to Innocent Kaia, no run, Back of a length, on off. Kaia fends it towards the off side.
17:31 PM
FOUR
8.6 Graham Hume to Craig Ervine, FOUR, FOUR! Beautifully played! This is full and on off. Ervine leans forward and creams it straight down the ground for a boundary.
17:31 PM
8.5 Graham Hume to Craig Ervine, no run, Back of a length, around off. Ervine dabs it towards point.
17:29 PM
8.4 Graham Hume to Craig Ervine, no run, On a good length and outside off. Ervine leaves it alone.
17:29 PM
8.3 Graham Hume to Craig Ervine, no run,Â Serves it fuller and on middle. Ervine drives it to the mid on fielder.
17:28 PM
8.2 Graham Hume to Craig Ervine, no run, Goes fuller and on middle and leg. Ervine tries to flick it but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal follows but it is going down leg.
17:27 PM
8.1 Graham Hume to Innocent Kaia, 1 run, On a good length and outside off. Kaia guides it towards third man for a single.
17:26 PM
7.6 Josh Little to Craig Ervine, 2 runs, Angles a shortish delivery on leg. Ervine clips it to deep backward square leg for a couple.
17:26 PM
7.5 Josh Little to Craig Ervine, no run, Back of a length, around off. Ervine rides the bounce and dabs it towards backward point.
17:25 PM
7.4 Josh Little to Craig Ervine, no run, Lovely delivery! On a good length and outside off. The ball seams away after pitching and Ervine who initially tries to push it, takes his bat out of the line at the last moment.
17:24 PM
7.3 Josh Little to Innocent Kaia, 1 run, Short and outside off. Kaia cuts it to deep backward point for a single.
17:24 PM
7.2 Josh Little to Innocent Kaia, no run, Just short of good length and around off. Kaia dabs it towards point.
17:23 PM
7.1 Josh Little to Innocent Kaia, no run, Touch shorter and on off. Kaia fends it nicely from his crease.
17:22 PM
6.6 Graham Hume to Craig Ervine, 2 runs, Back of a length, on leg. Ervine clips it to deep backward square leg for a couple.
17:22 PM
6.5 Graham Hume to Craig Ervine, no run, Back of a length, on off. Ervine fends it towards the off side.
17:21 PM
6.4 Graham Hume to Innocent Kaia, 3 runs, Back of a length, on off. Kaia pulls it towards cow corner and the ball seems to be rolling towards the stumps. However, the fielder chases it and puts in a dive near the fence to save one run for his side. Three taken.
17:20 PM
6.3 Graham Hume to Craig Ervine, 1 run, Oh, great effort but fails to hold onto it! A fullish delivery and outside off. Ervine drives it off the outside half of his blade and the ball goes right of point. The fielder there dives to take it but the ball pops out of his hands. A single taken.
17:19 PM
6.2 Graham Hume to Innocent Kaia, 1 run, On a length, on middle. Kaia works it to fine leg for a single.
17:18 PM
6.1 Graham Hume to Innocent Kaia, no run, Lands it on a length, on off. Kaia fends it from his crease.
17:17 PM
5.5 Josh Little to Innocent Kaia, 1 run, Serves a fullish delivery on off. Kaia connects the drive and takes a single as the ball goes left of mid off.
17:17 PM
5.6 Josh Little to Craig Ervine, no run, On a length, on off. Ervine is solid in his block. Cautious start from ZimbabweÂ this!
17:16 PM
5.4 Josh Little to Innocent Kaia, no run, Nice delivery! Little lands it on a good length and gets it to angle across the right-hander. Kaia tries to drive it away but the ball goes onto beat the outside edge of his blade.
17:15 PM
5.3 Josh Little to Innocent Kaia, no run, A fullish delivery on off. Kaia leans forward and defends it off the middle of his blade.
17:15 PM
5.2 Josh Little to Innocent Kaia, no run, Back of a length and around off. Kaia punches it to the cover-point fielder.
17:14 PM
wide
5.2 Josh Little to Innocent Kaia, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Back of a length and down the leg side. Kaia tries to clip it but misses.
17:14 PM
5.1 Josh Little to Innocent Kaia, no run, Lands it on a length, around off. Kaia fends it off the front foot.
17:13 PM
FOUR
4.6 Mark Adair to Craig Ervine, FOUR, FOUR! Lovely shot. Fuller and on off, Craig ErvineÂ stands tall and drives it through mid off for a boundary!
17:12 PM
4.5 Mark Adair to Craig Ervine, 2 runs, Fuller and on off, Craig ErvineÂ flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a brace.
17:11 PM
4.4 Mark Adair to Craig Ervine, no run, On a length and outside off, Craig ErvineÂ leaves it alone.
17:10 PM
Craig ErvineÂ walks out at number 3!
17:10 PM
out
4.3 Mark Adair to Wesley Madhevere, out, OUT! TAKEN! On a length and on off, shaping away a touch, Wesley MadhevereÂ looks to drive it but gets an outside edge. It carries towardsÂ Tyrone Kane (sub) at backward point and he takes a good catch bending low. Mark AdairÂ gets the breakthrough for Ireland.
17:09 PM
4.2 Mark Adair to Wesley Madhevere, no run, Another one on off, Wesley MadhevereÂ eases it to short covers.
17:08 PM
4.1 Mark Adair to Wesley Madhevere, no run, Fuller and on off, Wellington MasakadzaÂ blocks it watchfully.
17:08 PM
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs IRE 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
3.6 Josh Little to Innocent Kaia, no run, Fuller again, this is defended towards the man at square leg.
17:07 PM
3.5 Josh Little to Innocent Kaia, no run, Fuller and on off, Kaia flicks it but finds the man at mid-wicket.
17:06 PM
FOUR
3.4 Josh Little to Innocent Kaia, FOUR, FOUR! Fuller and on off, Kaia hangs back and drives it through covers for a boundary!
17:06 PM
3.3 Josh Little to Innocent Kaia, no run, On a length, some extra bounce, angling in, Kaia looks to block it but gets a rap on his pads. A loud appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Perhaps the height was the issue. Close!
17:05 PM
3.2 Josh Little to Innocent Kaia, no run, Lands it on off, Kaia drives it straight to the man at covers.
17:04 PM
3.1 Josh Little to Innocent Kaia, no run, Fuller and on off, Innocent KaiaÂ eases it to the man at mid off.
17:04 PM
2.6 Mark Adair to Wesley Madhevere, no run, Good length, outside off, shaping away, Madhevere looks to defend it but gets beaten.
17:03 PM
2.5 Mark Adair to Wesley Madhevere, no run, Bowls it outside off, Madhevere drives it but finds the man at covers.
17:02 PM
2.4 Mark Adair to Wesley Madhevere, no run, On a length again, Madhevere defends it to mid-wicket.
17:01 PM
2.3 Mark Adair to Wesley Madhevere, no run, On a length and on off, Madhevere taps it to short covers.
17:01 PM
2.2 Mark Adair to Innocent Kaia, 1 run, Fuller and on middle and leg, Kaia flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
17:01 PM
2.1 Mark Adair to Innocent Kaia, no run, Angling in from outside off, Kaia eases it to short covers.
17:00 PM
1.6 Josh Little to Wesley Madhevere, no run, Fuller and on middle, Madhevere flicks it to the man at mid on.
16:59 PM
1.5 Josh Little to Wesley Madhevere, no run, Shorter and outside off, Madhevere let's it go.
16:58 PM
1.4 Josh Little to Innocent Kaia, 1 run, Slightly shorter and on off, Kaia punches it to covers for one.
16:58 PM
1.3 Josh Little to Innocent Kaia, no run, Bowls it down leg, Kaia misses his flick as the ball brushes his thigh pads and lobs towards the keeper. A stifled appeal turned down.
16:57 PM
wide
1.3 Josh Little to Innocent Kaia, wide, 1 run, Wide! This one lands down leg, Kaia misses his flick.
16:57 PM
1.2 Josh Little to Innocent Kaia, no run, Slightly shorter, shaping it away, Kaia looks to slap it but gets beaten.
16:56 PM
1.1 Josh Little to Wesley Madhevere, 1 run, Bowls a yorker and on off, Madhevere digs it to long off for one.
16:55 PM
Josh LittleÂ to start from the other end.
16:55 PM
0.6 Mark Adair to Innocent Kaia, no run, Lands it just outside off, Kaia reads it well and leaves it alone.
16:54 PM
0.5 Mark Adair to Innocent Kaia, no run, On a length and on off, Kaia eases it to short covers.
16:54 PM
0.4 Mark Adair to Wesley Madhevere, 1 run, Seaming it down leg, Madhevere tucks it to square leg and gets off the mark. Single taken.
16:53 PM
0.3 Mark Adair to Wesley Madhevere, no run, Lands it outside off, Madhevere let's it go.
16:52 PM
0.2 Mark Adair to Wesley Madhevere, No run.
16:49 PM
Welcome back to the run-chase!
16:43 PM
... The Run Chase ...
16:36 PM
Score 288/4 Ovr 50
16:30 PM
Right then, Ireland have posted a good total of 288 on the board and they will be hoping for their bowlers to defend it. For Zimbabwe, the onus is now on their batters to put up a gritty stand and win it in front of their home crowd. Which side will get over the line? Let's find out together. Chase coming up shortly...
16:25 PM
The Zimbabwean pacers started off well and got the assistance of the pitch. They managed to get both the Irish openers early on but lost their way after that. They tried hard to break the Balbirnie-Tector partnership but just couldn't do it. They will be upset with how things went after the powerplay. They did manage to get some wickets at the end, but the damage was already done. Victor Nyauchi took two wickets whilst Sikandar Raza and Richard Ngarava has one in their kitty.
16:24 PM
A wonderful display of batting from the visitors after having a bad start from the openers. They lost both of their openers inside powerplay and were reeling at 25/2 inside 9 overs. Andy Balbirnie and Harry Tector joined hands after that and ran a havoc over the Zimbabwe bowlers. Andy Balbirnie was saved a couple of times at the start but he went on to score his 8th ODI century. They stitched a record breaking partnership of 212 runs for the third wicket. Andy BalbirnieÂ was retired hurt after that on a nasty full toss from Evans. They lost a couple of quick wickets after that but Harry Tector carried on with his flurry of runs and went on to score his 3rd ODI century.
16:22 PM
49.6 Victor Nyauchi to Lorcan Tucker, 2 runs, On a length and on off, Lorcan TuckerÂ lofts it towards long on. The ball goes up in the air and lands safely. They collect two. IrelandÂ end their innings for 288/4.
16:21 PM
49.5 Victor Nyauchi to Harry Tector, 1 run, Fuller and on off, Harry TectorÂ drills it to long on for one.
16:20 PM
49.4 Victor Nyauchi to Harry Tector, 2 runs, Hundred up for Harry Tector.Â Fuller one on off,Â Harry TectorÂ squeezes it to covers and scampers for a couple of runs to bring up his century!
16:19 PM
49.3 Victor Nyauchi to Harry Tector, 2 runs, Back of a length, on middle. Tector heaves it wide of long on for a couple.
16:18 PM
49.2 Victor Nyauchi to Harry Tector, 2 runs, Back of a length, on middle. Tector swings his blade and the ball goes off the inside half of his blade towards deep square leg. Tector charges back for the second run and puts in a dive to complete his second run.
16:17 PM
49.1 Victor Nyauchi to Lorcan Tucker, 1 run, On a length, on middle. Tucker heaves it to deep square leg for a single.
16:16 PM
48.6 Richard Ngarava to Lorcan Tucker, 1 run, On a length and on off, Lorcan TuckerÂ slaps it towards extra covers for one.
16:16 PM
48.5 Richard Ngarava to Harry Tector, 1 run, Fuller and on off, Harry TectorÂ knocks it to long off for one.
16:15 PM
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs IRE 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
48.4 Richard Ngarava to Lorcan Tucker, leg byes, 1 run, Back of a length, on middle. Tucker tries to work it towards the leg side but misses. The ball goes off his pads towards the offÂ side for a leg bye is taken.
16:13 PM
FOUR
48.3 Richard Ngarava to Lorcan Tucker, FOUR, FOUR! Top edge and these are handy runs for Ireland! Short and on middle. Tucker tries to pull it but gets a top edge that goes over the keeper's head for a boundary.
16:13 PM
48.2 Richard Ngarava to Harry Tector, 1 run, A slower fullish delivery, outside off. Tector tries to sweep it but gets an inside edge onto his pads and a single is taken.
16:12 PM
48.1 Richard Ngarava to Lorcan Tucker, 1 run, Short and on off. Tucker pulls it to fine leg for a single.
16:12 PM
47.6 Victor Nyauchi to Harry Tector, no run, On a length, on off. Tector tries to force it away but fails to get any timing.
16:11 PM
47.5 Victor Nyauchi to Lorcan Tucker, 1 run, Tucker shimmies down the track and pushes this slower length ball on middle to mid on and a single is taken.
16:11 PM
47.4 Victor Nyauchi to Lorcan Tucker, 2 runs, Back of a length and on off. Tucker skips down the track and works it through backward square leg for a couple,
16:09 PM
Lorcan TuckerÂ walks in.
16:09 PM
out
47.3 Victor Nyauchi to Curtis Campher, out, OUT! CAUGHT! Campher is gone now! Back of a length, on off. Campher makes room and cuts it hard but aerially and it travels all the way towards deep point where Burl takes a flat catch. This is good from Zimbabwe, they are not letting things drift away here.
16:08 PM
47.2 Victor Nyauchi to Curtis Campher, 2 runs, A fullish delivery on middle and Campher reverse-scoops it over the keeper's head for a couple.
16:07 PM
47.1 Victor Nyauchi to Harry Tector, 1 run, A fuller delivery on middle. Tector heaves it off the inside half of his blade to deep mid-wicket for a single.
16:07 PM
Victor NyauchiÂ comes into the attack now.
16:06 PM
46.6 Richard Ngarava to Curtis Campher, no run, Campher shimmies down the track and Richard NgaravaÂ bowls a very good fullish delivery, around leg. Campher tries to clip it but misses and the ball goes to the keeper.
16:06 PM
46.5 Richard Ngarava to Curtis Campher, no run, Campher moves across to his right and the bowler follows him. It is on a length and Campher leaves it, thinking it will be called wide but it is not.
16:05 PM
46.4 Richard Ngarava to Harry Tector, 1 run, A slower length delivery, outside off. Tector slaps it to sweeper cover for a single,
16:04 PM
46.3 Richard Ngarava to Curtis Campher, 1 run, Back of a length, on off. Campher tries to force it away but the ball hits the top of his blade and goes towards mid off as a single is taken.
16:03 PM
FOUR
46.2 Richard Ngarava to Curtis Campher, FOUR, FOUR! Lucky for Campher but he will take it! Shortish and around off. Campher tries to cut it but gets an outside edge that runs past the diving keeper for a boundary.
16:03 PM
46.1 Richard Ngarava to Curtis Campher, no run, Back of a length and outside off. Campher shimmies down the track and tries to cut it but misses.
16:02 PM
Richard NgaravaÂ is back on.
16:01 PM
45.6 Sikandar Raza to Harry Tector, 2 runs, Touch shorter and on middle. Tector works it through mid-wicket for a couple.
16:01 PM
45.5 Sikandar Raza to Curtis Campher, 1 run, Fires it quicker and on off. Campher reverse-sweeps it to short third man for a single.
16:00 PM
Curtis CampherÂ walks in.
15:59 PM
out
45.4 Sikandar Raza to George Dockrell, out, OUT! CAUGHT! George DockrellÂ holes out in the deep and this dangerous looking small partnership is broken. Raza is the man who provides the breakthrough! A full toss, around waist height, around off. Dockrell tries to loft it over the fence towards the off side. However, he fails to get enough power behind this shot and ends up hitting it straight to Ryan BurlÂ at deep cover. He takes the catch comfortably and Raza has the last laugh.
15:58 PM
45.3 Sikandar Raza to Harry Tector, 1 run, Angling into middle and flatter. Tector clips it to the leg side for a single.
15:57 PM
45.2 Sikandar Raza to George Dockrell, 1 run, Touch shorter and on middle. George DockrellÂ works it to mid-wicket for a single.
15:57 PM
SIX
45.1 Sikandar Raza to George Dockrell, SIX, SIX! George DockrellÂ is looking in dangerous mood here! This is full and on middle. George DockrellÂ gets under it and tonks it down the ground for a biggie.
15:55 PM
FOUR
44.5 Brad Evans to Harry Tector, FOUR, FOUR! Nice placement this time! Back of a length and around off. Tector plays it late and guides it past short third man for a boundary.
15:55 PM
44.4 Brad Evans to George Dockrell, 1 run, A fuller delivery on off. George DockrellÂ manages to force it to long on for a single.
15:54 PM
FOUR
44.3 Brad Evans to George Dockrell, FOUR, FOUR! Good shot to start from George Dockrell! On a length, on off. Dockrell slams it down the ground for a boundary.
15:53 PM
Slight halt!Â Andy BalbirnieÂ is down on the ground as the ball hits him on the helmet. The medical staff is out to check on him. He looks fine but is walking off the field now.
15:51 PM
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs IRE 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
George DockrellÂ will replace him now and will face the free hit.
15:51 PM
no ball
44.4 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, no ball, no run, NO BALL!Â Oh, Andy BalbirnieÂ is down on the ground! This is a full toss overÂ waist height on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ tries to heave it towards the leg side but gets a top edge and the ball goes onto hit his helmet. He immediately falls on the ground after that blow. A Free Hit coming up now as the umpire has called it a No Ball!
15:50 PM
FOUR
44.3 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR, FOUR! This is a brilliant shot from Andy Balbirnie! A fullish delivery on off. Andy BalbirnieÂ gets inside the line of the ball and scoops it over short fine leg for a boundary.
15:49 PM
44.2 Brad Evans to Harry Tector, 1 run, A slower length delivery on off. Tector works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15:47 PM
SIX
44.1 Brad Evans to Harry Tector, SIX, SIX! That is on the roof! New ball please! Short one on off. Not much pace in this delivery and Tector smashes it over deep square leg for a maximum.
15:46 PM
43.6 Victor Nyauchi to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Dot to end the over! Short and outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ tries to cut it but misses.
15:46 PM
43.5 Victor Nyauchi to Harry Tector, 1 run, Bowls it short and on middle. Tector pulls it to deep backward square leg for a single.
15:45 PM
wide
43.5 Victor Nyauchi to Harry Tector, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Back of a length and it is down the leg side. It is a slower delivery and Tector lets it go.
15:44 PM
FOUR
43.4 Victor Nyauchi to Harry Tector, FOUR, FOUR! Good shot! On a length, on off. Tector shimmies down the ground and hits it straight over the bowler's head for a boundary.
15:43 PM
43.3 Victor Nyauchi to Harry Tector, no run, Goes a bit fuller and on middle. Tector fends it towards the leg side.
15:43 PM
43.2 Victor Nyauchi to Harry Tector, 2 runs, Back of a length, on middle. Tector works it to deep backward square leg for a couple.
15:42 PM
FOUR
43.1 Victor Nyauchi to Harry Tector, FOUR, FOUR! Finds the edge but it is a boundary! On a length and around off. Tector makes room and tries to drive it but the ball goes off the thick outside edge right of the keeper for a boundary.
15:41 PM
42.6 Wellington Masakadza to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Flatter and quicker on off. Andy BalbirnieÂ punches it to covers.
15:41 PM
42.5 Wellington Masakadza to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Touch shorter and on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ works it towards the leg side.
15:40 PM
42.4 Wellington Masakadza to Andy Balbirnie, 2 runs, Serves it fuller and outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ slices it uppishly towards deep point for a couple.
15:40 PM
42.3 Wellington Masakadza to Harry Tector, 1 run, Bolws it on middle and quicker. Tector works it to square leg for a single.
15:39 PM
42.2 Wellington Masakadza to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, On the shorter side again and outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ guides it towards left of short third man for a single.
15:39 PM
wide
42.2 Wellington Masakadza to Andy Balbirnie, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Shortish and outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ tries to cut it but misses.
15:38 PM
SIX
42.1 Wellington Masakadza to Andy Balbirnie, SIX, SIX! Andy BalbirnieÂ is in the attack mode now! This is full and on off. Andy BalbirnieÂ sweeps and sweeps it well over deep square leg for a maximum.
15:38 PM
Wellington MasakadzaÂ is back into the attack now. Five overs for 28 runs so far.
15:37 PM
41.6 Victor Nyauchi to Harry Tector, no run, Fuller and on off, Harry TectorÂ flicks it but finds the man at mid-wicket. Ends with a dot.
15:36 PM
41.5 Victor Nyauchi to Harry Tector, no run, Bowls it on off, Harry TectorÂ taps it to the man at point.
15:36 PM
41.4 Victor Nyauchi to Harry Tector, no run, On a length and on off, Harry TectorÂ looks to play at it but gets a bottom edge as the ball bounces towards the keeper.
15:35 PM
41.3 Victor Nyauchi to Harry Tector, no run, On a length and down leg, Harry TectorÂ looks to play at it but gets a rap on his thigh.
15:34 PM
41.2 Victor Nyauchi to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Bowls it on leg, Andy BalbirnieÂ clips it to square leg for one.
15:34 PM
SIX
41.1 Victor Nyauchi to Andy Balbirnie, SIX, SIX! Fuller and on off, Andy BalbirnieÂ shimmies down the wicket and lofts it over long on for a maximum. 200 up for Ireland now!
15:32 PM
40.6 Richard Ngarava to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Slightly shorter one, Andy BalbirnieÂ slices it towards third man for one more.
15:32 PM
40.5 Richard Ngarava to Harry Tector, 1 run, Shorter and on off, Harry TectorÂ plays an upper cut towards third man for one.
15:31 PM
FOUR
40.4 Richard Ngarava to Harry Tector, FOUR, FOUR! Bowls it on off, Andy Balbirnie opens the face of the bat and guides it through backward point for a boundary!
15:30 PM
40.3 Richard Ngarava to Harry Tector, no run, Fuller and on off, Harry TectorÂ plays it to the man at point.
15:29 PM
40.2 Richard Ngarava to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Hundred up for Andy Balbirnie.Â Shaping away, outside off, Andy BalbirnieÂ punches it to point for a single. 8th Hundred in ODI's for Andy Balbirnie!
15:29 PM
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs IRE 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
40.1 Richard Ngarava to Andy Balbirnie, no run, On a length and on off, Andy BalbirnieÂ blocks it to covers.
15:29 PM
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs IRE 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
Powerplay 3 time. One extra fielder, i.e. 5 can now be put outside the 30-yard circle till the end of this innings.
15:28 PM
39.6 Sikandar Raza to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Bowls it on middle and leg, Andy BalbirnieÂ flicks it towards deep square leg for one. He moves to 99 now!
15:27 PM
39.5 Sikandar Raza to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Another dot as this is played towards covers.
15:27 PM
39.4 Sikandar Raza to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Bowls it on off, Andy BalbirnieÂ drives it but finds the man at covers.
15:27 PM
39.3 Sikandar Raza to Harry Tector, 1 run, Fuller and on middle, Harry TectorÂ clips it to square leg for one.
15:26 PM
39.2 Sikandar Raza to Harry Tector, no run, Bowls it on leg, Harry TectorÂ defends it away.
15:26 PM
FOUR
39.1 Sikandar Raza to Harry Tector, FOUR, FOUR! Touch fuller and on off, Harry TectorÂ hangs back and reverse sweeps it through point for a boundary. Excellent timing!
15:24 PM
38.6 Richard Ngarava to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Fuller and outside off, shaping away, Andy BalbirnieÂ looks to drive it but misses.
15:24 PM
38.5 Richard Ngarava to Harry Tector, 1 run, Slightly shorter one, Harry TectorÂ slaps it to point for one.
15:23 PM
38.4 Richard Ngarava to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Fuller and on off, Andy BalbirnieÂ guides it to backward point for one. He moves to 98 now!
15:23 PM
38.3 Richard Ngarava to Andy Balbirnie, 2 runs, Good length, angling in, Andy BalbirnieÂ cuts it to deep point for a brace.
15:22 PM
38.2 Richard Ngarava to Andy Balbirnie, no run, On a length, some extra bounce, Andy BalbirnieÂ fends it to point.
15:22 PM
38.1 Richard Ngarava to Harry Tector, 1 run, Slightly shorter and on off, Harry TectorÂ guides it to backward point for one.
15:21 PM
Richard NgaravaÂ is back on. Six overs for 14 runs and a wicket so far.
15:20 PM
37.6 Sikandar Raza to Harry Tector, 1 run, Fuller one on middle, Harry TectorÂ drives it towards long on for one.
15:20 PM
37.5 Sikandar Raza to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Bowls it on middle, Andy BalbirnieÂ tucks it towards square leg for one.
15:19 PM
37.4 Sikandar Raza to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Around off, this is blocked back.
15:19 PM
wide
37.4 Sikandar Raza to Harry Tector, wide, 2 runs, Two Wides! Lands it own leg, Harry TectorÂ leaves it as the keepers fails to grab it. They cross.
15:19 PM
37.3 Sikandar Raza to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Pitched up, on leg, Andy BalbirnieÂ clips it towards square leg for one.
15:18 PM
37.2 Sikandar Raza to Harry Tector, 1 run, Fuller and on off, Harry TectorÂ drives it to long off for one.
15:18 PM
37.1 Sikandar Raza to Harry Tector, no run, Fuller and on off, Harry TectorÂ defends it solidly.
15:17 PM
36.6 Wellington Masakadza to Harry Tector, 1 run, Fifty up for Harry Tector. Fuller and on off, Harry TectorÂ drives it to point for one.Â 8th fifty in ODI's for Harry Tector!
15:16 PM
36.5 Wellington Masakadza to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Fuller and down leg, Andy BalbirnieÂ paddles it towards short fine leg for one.
15:16 PM
36.4 Wellington Masakadza to Harry Tector, 1 run, Fuller and on off, Harry TectorÂ drives it to covers for one.
15:16 PM
36.3 Wellington Masakadza to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Lands it on off, Andy BalbirnieÂ slaps it towards covers for one.
15:15 PM
36.2 Wellington Masakadza to Harry Tector, 1 run, Slightly shorter and on middle, Harry TectorÂ punches it too mid on for one.
15:14 PM
36.1 Wellington Masakadza to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Bowls it on off, Andy BalbirnieÂ taps it to mid off. The misfield allows the batters to steal one run.
15:13 PM
35.6 Sikandar Raza to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Turning in from outside off, Andy BalbirnieÂ knocks it towards long on for one.
15:13 PM
35.5 Sikandar Raza to Harry Tector, 1 run, Fuller and on middle and leg, Harry TectorÂ flicks it towards mid-wicket for one.
15:12 PM
35.4 Sikandar Raza to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Bowls it outside off, Andy BalbirnieÂ taps it to covers and scampers through for a single.
15:12 PM
35.3 Sikandar Raza to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Fuller and on leg, Andy BalbirnieÂ fends it back towards the bowler.
15:12 PM
35.2 Sikandar Raza to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Lands it on middle, Andy BalbirnieÂ punches it to mid off.
15:11 PM
FOUR
35.1 Sikandar Raza to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR, FOUR! Touch fuller and on off, Andy BalbirnieÂ hangs back and plays a late cut through backward point for a boundary!
15:09 PM
Drinks! IrelandÂ have recovered very well after losing Stephen DohenyÂ and Paul StirlingÂ early on in the first Powerplay. Both Andy BalbirnieÂ and Tector have survived some close chances and are now are looking all set to launch from here. ZimbabweÂ need to find breakthrough or this game can run away from them very quickly. Their spinners have not been able to put much pressure on the Irish batters and it would be interesting to see how the action unfolds in the final 15 overs. Sikandar RazaÂ is back on.
15:07 PM
34.6 Ryan Burl to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Shortish and outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ cuts it to sweeper cover for a single. 13 from the over!
15:07 PM
34.5 Ryan Burl to Andy Balbirnie, 2 runs, Touch shorter and around off. Andy BalbirnieÂ plays it late and gets it past short third man for another couple.
15:06 PM
34.4 Ryan Burl to Andy Balbirnie, 2 runs, Goes fuller and around off. Andy BalbirnieÂ drives it right of the extra cover fielder. The fielder there misfields a bit and two runs are taken.
15:06 PM
FOUR
34.3 Ryan Burl to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR, FOUR! Great placement this time! Fraction short and outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ cuts it through backward point nicely for a boundary.
15:05 PM
FOUR
34.2 Ryan Burl to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR, FOUR! Signs of intent there! This is fuller on off. Andy BalbirnieÂ sweeps and sweeps it well towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
15:05 PM
34.1 Ryan Burl to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Goes fuller and outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ drives it to covers.
15:04 PM
33.6 Wellington Masakadza to Harry Tector, no run, Bowls a loopy delivery on off. Tector defends it again.
15:04 PM
33.5 Wellington Masakadza to Harry Tector, no run, Slower through the air, on off. Tector fends it off the front foot.
15:04 PM
33.4 Wellington Masakadza to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Goes fuller and outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
15:03 PM
FOUR
33.3 Wellington Masakadza to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR, FOUR! Nicely played! This is fuller and on off. Andy BalbirnieÂ sweeps and sweeps it fine past short fine leg for a boundary.
15:02 PM
33.2 Wellington Masakadza to Harry Tector, 1 run, Touch shorter and on off. Tector punches it to long off for a single.
15:02 PM
33.1 Wellington Masakadza to Harry Tector, no run, Tosses it up on middle. Tector fends it off the front foot.
15:01 PM
32.6 Ryan Burl to Harry Tector, 1 run, On the shorter side, on off. Quicker and Tector works it to mid-wicket for a single.
15:01 PM
32.5 Ryan Burl to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Serves it full again, around off. Andy BalbirnieÂ creams it to deep extra cover for a single.
15:00 PM
32.4 Ryan Burl to Harry Tector, 1 run, This is full and outside off. Tector drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
15:00 PM
32.3 Ryan Burl to Harry Tector, 2 runs, Flighted delivery on middle. Tector drives it down the ground but Evans makes a good diving stop in the deep. Two taken.
15:00 PM
32.2 Ryan Burl to Harry Tector, no run, Goes fuller and around off. Tector tries to drive it but gets an outside edge to short third man.
14:59 PM
32.1 Ryan Burl to Harry Tector, no run, Fires it quicker on off. Tector drives it back to the bowler.
14:58 PM
31.6 Wellington Masakadza to Harry Tector, 1 run, Another fullish delivery and outside off. Tector drives it to deep cover for a single.
14:57 PM
31.5 Wellington Masakadza to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Goes fuller and outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
14:57 PM
31.4 Wellington Masakadza to Andy Balbirnie, byes, 4 runs, FOUR BYES! Short and outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ tries to work it pull it towards the leg side but misses. The keeper fails to collect it cleanly and the ball runs away towards the fence.
14:56 PM
31.3 Wellington Masakadza to Harry Tector, 1 run, Touch shorter and on off. Tector punches it to long off for a single.
14:56 PM
31.2 Wellington Masakadza to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Goes fuller and on middlle. Andy BalbirnieÂ drives it to long on for a single.
14:56 PM
31.1 Wellington Masakadza to Harry Tector, 1 run, Bowls it fuller and outside off. Tector drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
14:54 PM
30.6 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, no run, On a length, on off. Andy BalbirnieÂ pushes it with straight blade back to the bowler.
14:54 PM
30.5 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Bowls it a bit fuller and on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ drives it off the inside half of his blade.
14:53 PM
30.4 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, no run, A length delivery angled into middle and leg. Andy BalbirnieÂ clips it to mid-wicket.
14:52 PM
30.3 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Back of a length, around off. Andy BalbirnieÂ tries to dab it towards the off side but gets an insideÂ edge onto the turf.
14:52 PM
FOUR
30.2 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR, FOUR! Lovely shot! Bowls it fuller and on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ flicks it between the mid on and mid-wicket fielder for a boundary.
14:51 PM
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs IRE 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
30.1 Brad Evans to Harry Tector, 1 run,Â Back of a length and around off. Tector steers it towards third man for a single.
14:50 PM
29.6 Wellington Masakadza to Harry Tector, 1 run, Goes fuller and on off. Tector plays a delightful inside out shot. It goea aerially but falls short of the deep cover fielder.
14:50 PM
29.5 Wellington Masakadza to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Bowls it quicker and on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ clips it to square leg for a single.
14:49 PM
29.4 Wellington Masakadza to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Angles it on middle and leg. Andy BalbirnieÂ fends it towards the leg side.
14:49 PM
29.3 Wellington Masakadza to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Bowls it slower through the air, on off. Andy BalbirnieÂ fends it off the front foot.
14:49 PM
29.2 Wellington Masakadza to Harry Tector, 1 run, On off and touch shorter. Tector pushes it to covers for a single.
14:49 PM
29.1 Wellington Masakadza to Harry Tector, 2 runs, Bowls it quicker and fuller on off. Tector drives it to sweeper cover for a couple.
14:48 PM
SIX
28.6 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, SIX, SIX! In the air...but clears the fence! Short and on middle. Good surprise delivery this and Andy BalbirnieÂ pulls it over fine leg for a maximum.
14:47 PM
28.5 Brad Evans to Harry Tector, 1 run, Back of a length and outside off. Tector guides it to third man for a single.
14:46 PM
28.4 Brad Evans to Harry Tector, no run, Back of a length and around off. Tector shimmies down the track and tries to force it away but misses.
14:46 PM
28.3 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, On a length, on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ clips it bit uppishly but left of mid-wicket for a single.
14:45 PM
28.2 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Serves it on a length, on off. Andy BalbirnieÂ fends it off the front foot.
14:45 PM
28.1 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Back of a length, on off. Andy BalbirnieÂ defends it nicely back to the bowler.
14:43 PM
27.6 Wellington Masakadza to Harry Tector, no run, Goes fuller and around off. Tector drives it to the cover fielder nicely.
14:43 PM
27.5 Wellington Masakadza to Harry Tector, no run, Slower through the air on middle. Tector mistimes his drive back to the bowler.
14:43 PM
27.4 Wellington Masakadza to Harry Tector, no run, Slower through the air, on off. Tector blocks it off the front foot.
14:42 PM
27.3 Wellington Masakadza to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Bowls a full toss on off. Andy BalbirnieÂ drives it firmly to deep cover for a single.
14:42 PM
27.2 Wellington Masakadza to Harry Tector, 1 run, Loopy delivery on off. Tector drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
14:41 PM
FOUR
27.1 Wellington Masakadza to Harry Tector, FOUR, FOUR! An outside edge and Tector gets a boundary! This is tossed up on off. Tector makes room and tries to go inside out. However, the ball goes off the outside edge past short third man for a boundary.
14:40 PM
26.6 Ryan Burl to Harry Tector, 1 run, Loopy delivery on off. Tector drives it to long off for a single.
14:39 PM
26.5 Ryan Burl to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, FIFTY for Andy Balbirnie! Good fighting knock from the skipper in testing conditions. This is fuller and outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ drives it to deep extra cover for a single.
14:39 PM
26.4 Ryan Burl to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Fires it quicker and on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ fends it towards the leg side.
14:38 PM
26.3 Ryan Burl to Andy Balbirnie, byes, 4 runs, FOUR BYES! Oh, that's a good delivery but it is four runs for Ireland! This is tossed up and outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ tries to drive it but misses. The ball turns and goes off the gloves off the keeper for a boundary towards third man.
14:38 PM
26.2 Ryan Burl to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Bowls it slower through the air, on off. Andy BalbirnieÂ fends it off the front foot.
14:38 PM
26.1 Ryan Burl to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Tossed up, around off. Andy BalbirnieÂ drives it to the cover fielder.
14:37 PM
25.6 Sikandar Raza to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Bowls it fuller and on off, Andy BalbirnieÂ drives it to deep covers for one. He moves to 49 now!
14:36 PM
25.5 Sikandar Raza to Harry Tector, 1 run, Fuller and on middle, Harry TectorÂ flicks it to square leg for one.
14:36 PM
25.4 Sikandar Raza to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Slightly shorter one, Andy BalbirnieÂ punches it to long on for one.
14:36 PM
25.3 Sikandar Raza to Harry Tector, 1 run, Another one on leg, Harry TectorÂ flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
14:35 PM
25.2 Sikandar Raza to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Bowls it on leg, Andy BalbirnieÂ clips it towards square leg for one.
14:35 PM
FOUR
25.1 Sikandar Raza to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR, FOUR! Fuller and on off, Andy BalbirnieÂ reads it well and drives it past covers for a boundary. Excellent timing. He moves to 46 now!
14:33 PM
24.6 Ryan Burl to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Slightly shorter one, Andy BalbirnieÂ pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.
14:33 PM
24.5 Ryan Burl to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Similar to the last delivery, this is again defended back.
14:32 PM
24.4 Ryan Burl to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Fuller and on middle, Andy BalbirnieÂ blocks it back.
14:32 PM
24.3 Ryan Burl to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Lands it outside off, turning away, Andy BalbirnieÂ looks to play at it but misses.
14:32 PM
24.2 Ryan Burl to Harry Tector, 1 run, Full and on middle, Harry TectorÂ knocks it to long on for one.
14:32 PM
24.1 Ryan Burl to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Bowls it on off, this is played towards covers for one.
14:31 PM
23.6 Sikandar Raza to Harry Tector, no run, Lands it on leg, Harry TectorÂ blocks it back.
14:30 PM
23.5 Sikandar Raza to Harry Tector, no run, Fuller one on off, Harry TectorÂ lunges and blocks it away.
14:30 PM
23.4 Sikandar Raza to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Fuller and on off, Andy BalbirnieÂ nudges it to mid-wicket for one.
14:29 PM
23.3 Sikandar Raza to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Bowls it outside off, Andy BalbirnieÂ eases it to the gully region.
14:29 PM
23.2 Sikandar Raza to Harry Tector, 1 run, Fuller and on off, Harry TectorÂ drives it to long on for one.
14:29 PM
23.1 Sikandar Raza to Harry Tector, no run, LAnds it down leg, Harry TectorÂ looks to flick it but gets his pads. Dot.
14:28 PM
22.6 Ryan Burl to Harry Tector, 1 run, Bowls it on middle, Harry TectorÂ flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
14:27 PM
22.5 Ryan Burl to Harry Tector, 2 runs, Fuller and on off, Harry TectorÂ drives it to deep covers. The fielder makes an excellent stop diving to his right and restricts the batters to a couple.
14:27 PM
22.4 Ryan Burl to Harry Tector, no run, Lands it outside off, Harry TectorÂ looks to reverse sweep it but gets a rap on his pads. A stifled appeal turned down.
14:26 PM
22.3 Ryan Burl to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Fuller and on off, Andy BalbirnieÂ clips it to square leg for one.
14:26 PM
22.2 Ryan Burl to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Bowls it on middle, some turn as well, Andy BalbirnieÂ looks to block it but gets an outside edge. It doesn't carry towards Raza at slips. Close!
14:26 PM
22.1 Ryan Burl to Andy Balbirnie, no run, On off, defended out.
14:25 PM
21.6 Sikandar Raza to Harry Tector, no run,Â Too full and on off, Harry TectorÂ plays this with the inside half of the bat to the leg side.Â
14:24 PM
21.5 Sikandar Raza to Harry Tector, no run, Another one on middle, Harry TectorÂ eases it to the leg side.
14:24 PM
21.4 Sikandar Raza to Harry Tector, no run, Bowls it on middle, Harry TectorÂ blocks it to mid on.
14:24 PM
21.3 Sikandar Raza to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Fuller and on off, Andy BalbirnieÂ drives it to long on for one.
14:23 PM
21.2 Sikandar Raza to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Turning in from outside off, Andy BalbirnieÂ eases it to mid on.
14:23 PM
21.1 Sikandar Raza to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Bowls it on off, Andy BalbirnieÂ eases it to point.
14:22 PM
20.6 Ryan Burl to Harry Tector, no run, Fuller and on off, Harry TectorÂ eases it to mid off.
14:22 PM
FOUR
20.5 Ryan Burl to Harry Tector, FOUR, FOUR! Timed to perfection. Fuller and on off, Harry TectorÂ gets on his knee and drives it through covers for a boundary.
14:21 PM
20.4 Ryan Burl to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Slightly shorter and on off, Andy BalbirnieÂ slaps it to deep covers for one.
14:21 PM
20.3 Ryan Burl to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Fuller and on off, Andy BalbirnieÂ blocks it back.
14:20 PM
20.2 Ryan Burl to Harry Tector, 1 run, Another one on off, Harry TectorÂ drives it to covers. A bit of mixÂ up but they end up taking a harmless single.
14:20 PM
20.1 Ryan Burl to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Fuller and on off, Andy BalbirnieÂ drives it to covers for one.
14:19 PM
19.6 Sikandar Raza to Harry Tector, no run, Slightly shorter one, Harry TectorÂ punches it to mid on. Ends with a dot.
14:19 PM
19.5 Sikandar Raza to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Arm ball, on leg, Andy BalbirnieÂ flicks it to square leg for one.
14:18 PM
19.4 Sikandar Raza to Harry Tector, 1 run, Fuller and on middle, Harry TectorÂ eases it to mid on for one.
14:18 PM
19.3 Sikandar Raza to Harry Tector, 2 runs, Bowls it on middle and leg, Harry TectorÂ hangs back and tucks it towards deep backward square leg for a brace.
14:17 PM
19.2 Sikandar Raza to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Bowls it on middle, Andy BalbirnieÂ clips it to square leg for one.
14:17 PM
19.1 Sikandar Raza to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Fuller and on off, Andy BalbirnieÂ blocks it back.
14:16 PM
Spin from both ends as Sikandar RazaÂ comes into the attack now.
14:15 PM
18.6 Ryan Burl to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Slightly shorter and on off, Andy BalbirnieÂ punches it to covers for one.
14:15 PM
18.5 Ryan Burl to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Oh, a loud appeal but the finger stays down. A googly outside off, Andy BalbirnieÂ looks to block it but misses and hits his back pads and goes into the gloves of the keeper. The appeal was for caught behind but the replay shows it was the back pad.
14:14 PM
18.4 Ryan Burl to Harry Tector, 1 run, Slightly shorter one, on off, Harry TectorÂ taps it to point for a quick single.
14:14 PM
FOUR
18.3 Ryan Burl to Harry Tector, FOUR, FOUR! Nicely played! Fuller and on off, Harry TectorÂ reads it well and reverse sweeps it through third man for a boundary.
14:13 PM
18.2 Ryan Burl to Harry Tector, no run, Bowls it on off, Harry TectorÂ defends it to point again.
14:13 PM
18.1 Ryan Burl to Harry Tector, no run, Fuller and on middle, Harry TectorÂ blocks it to point.
14:12 PM
Ryan BurlÂ comes into the attack.
14:11 PM
17.6 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Fuller and on off, Andy BalbirnieÂ blocks it to covers.
14:11 PM
17.5 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Some extra bounce, outside off, shaping away, Andy BalbirnieÂ looks to block it but misses.
14:10 PM
17.4 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, no run, On a length and outside off, Andy BalbirnieÂ leaves it alone.
14:07 PM
to , no run
14:05 PM
to , no run, It has started to rain here atÂ Harare sports club.Â The groundsmen are quick to cover the pitch. Let'sÂ hopeÂ it is just a passing shower.
14:04 PM
17.3 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, no run, On a length and on off, Andy BalbirnieÂ covers his line and blocks it away.
14:03 PM
17.2 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Similar to the last delivery, Andy BalbirnieÂ defends it to extra covers.
14:03 PM
17.1 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Fuller and outside off, Andy BalbirnieÂ eases it to hort covers.
14:00 PM
Drinks break.The conditions are overcast and ZimbabweÂ seamers have really bowled well here. Victor NyauchiÂ and Richard NgaravaÂ have one wicket each but Victor NyauchiÂ got close to get another one number of times and ZimbabweÂ would be hoping to continue in the same vain. Irish batters have been cautious in testing conditions and this partnership between Andy BalbirnieÂ and Harry TectorÂ is key for them now.
13:59 PM
16.6 Victor Nyauchi to Harry Tector, no run, Back of a length and on leg, Harry TectorÂ tucks it to square leg for one.
13:59 PM
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs IRE 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
ZimbabweÂ have really bowled well here.
13:58 PM
wide
16.6 Victor Nyauchi to Harry Tector, wide, 1 run, Wide! Bowls it down leg, Harry TectorÂ misses his flick.
13:58 PM
16.5 Victor Nyauchi to Harry Tector, no run, Lands it outside off, Harry TectorÂ covers his line and blocks it away.
13:57 PM
16.4 Victor Nyauchi to Harry Tector, no run, Lands it on off, Harry TectorÂ plays it uppishly towards mid on. Catch it... was the call but it didn't carry.
13:57 PM
16.3 Victor Nyauchi to Harry Tector, no run, Bowls it on off, Harry TectorÂ pushes it to mid on.
13:57 PM
16.2 Victor Nyauchi to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Fuller and on off, Andy BalbirnieÂ tucks it towards mid-wicket for one.
13:56 PM
wide
16.2 Victor Nyauchi to Andy Balbirnie, wide, 1 run, Wide! Bowls it down leg, Andy BalbirnieÂ misses his flick.
13:56 PM
16.1 Victor Nyauchi to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Lands it on a length and outside off, Andy BalbirnieÂ shoulders arms at it.
13:54 PM
15.6 Brad Evans to Harry Tector, no run, On a length, some extra bounce, Harry TectorÂ prods forward and fends it back.
13:54 PM
15.5 Brad Evans to Harry Tector, no run, Slightly shorter and outside off, Harry TectorÂ blocks it back.
13:53 PM
15.4 Brad Evans to Harry Tector, no run, On a length and on off, Harry TectorÂ blocks it watchfully.
13:52 PM
15.3 Brad Evans to Harry Tector, no run,Â Back of a length and down leg,Â Tector tucks it down to his left. He wanted a run but was sent back from half way. The fielder makes a direct hit but Harry TectorÂ was well safe.
13:51 PM
15.2 Brad Evans to Harry Tector, no run, On a length and on off, Harry TectorÂ eases it to covers.
13:51 PM
15.1 Brad Evans to Harry Tector, no run, Bowls it fuller and on off, Harry TectorÂ eases it to short covers.
13:50 PM
FOUR
14.6 Victor Nyauchi to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR, FOUR! Lucky again! Fuller and on off, Andy BalbirnieÂ looks to block it but gets a thick inside edge. It just airs past the leg poleÂ and races away towards theÂ fine leg fence for a boundary!
13:49 PM
14.5 Victor Nyauchi to Andy Balbirnie, no run, A chance for caught and bowled... but put down! Fuller and on off, Andy BalbirnieÂ looks to block it but the ball hits the upper part of his bat and carries towards the thighÂ of Victor Nyauchi. He makes an attempt but puts it down. Lucky!
13:48 PM
14.4 Victor Nyauchi to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Lands it outside off, Andy BalbirnieÂ leaves it alone.
13:48 PM
14.3 Victor Nyauchi to Andy Balbirnie, no run, On a length and down leg, Andy BalbirnieÂ blocks it back.
13:47 PM
FOUR
14.2 Victor Nyauchi to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR, FOUR! On a length and outside off, some width to offer, Andy BalbirnieÂ stands tall and cuts it through backward point for a boundary!
13:46 PM
14.1 Victor Nyauchi to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Fuller and on off, Andy BalbirnieÂ blocks it to mid off.
13:45 PM
13.6 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Slightly shorter one, Andy BalbirnieÂ pulls it towards backward square leg for one.
13:45 PM
13.5 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Back of a length and outside off, shaping away, Andy BalbirnieÂ shoulders arms at it.
13:44 PM
13.4 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, no run, On a length and on middle, Andy BalbirnieÂ blocks it off the front foot.
13:44 PM
13.3 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Bowls it outside off, shaping away, Andy BalbirnieÂ leaves it alone.
13:43 PM
13.2 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Bowls it on middle, shaping away, Andy BalbirnieÂ blocks it to mid off.
13:43 PM
13.1 Brad Evans to Harry Tector, 1 run, Fuller and on off, Harry TectorÂ eases it to backward point for one.
13:41 PM
FOUR
12.6 Victor Nyauchi to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR, EDGED AND FOUR! Lucky for Andy Balbirnie. Fuller and on off, shaping away a touch, Andy BalbirnieÂ looks to block it but gets a thick outside edge as the ball carries toward the right of the keeper. He makes a divingÂ attempt, but misses as the ball races away the third man fence for a boundary!
13:41 PM
12.5 Victor Nyauchi to Harry Tector, 1 run, Another fuller one, Harry TectorÂ nudges it to deep mid-wicket for one.
13:40 PM
12.4 Victor Nyauchi to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Fuller and on off, Andy BalbirnieÂ flicks it to backward square leg for one more.
13:40 PM
12.3 Victor Nyauchi to Harry Tector, 1 run, On a length and on middle and leg, Harry TectorÂ turns it to square legÂ and sneaks a single.
13:39 PM
12.2 Victor Nyauchi to Harry Tector, no run, Another one angling in, Harry TectorÂ blocks it towards the leg side.
13:38 PM
12.1 Victor Nyauchi to Harry Tector, no run, On a length, seaming in, Harry TectorÂ covers his line and blocks it away.
13:37 PM
Victor NyauchiÂ is back on. He bowled three overs in his first spell from the other end and got a wicket of Stephen Doheny.
13:37 PM
11.6 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Fuller and on middle, Andy BalbirnieÂ lunges and blocks it away. Ends with a dot.
13:36 PM
11.5 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Pitched up, outside off, Andy BalbirnieÂ pushes it to short covers.
13:35 PM
11.4 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, no run, On a length, and some extra bounce, shaping away, Andy BalbirnieÂ looks to block it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
13:35 PM
FOUR
11.3 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR, FOUR! Action replay of the previous delivery. Fuller and on off, Andy BalbirnieÂ drives it through covers for another boundary!
13:34 PM
FOUR
11.2 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR, FOUR! Fuller one, on off, Andy BalbirnieÂ prods forward and caresses it through covers for a boundary!
13:33 PM
11.1 Brad Evans to Harry Tector, 1 run, Touch fuller, just outside off, shaping away, Harry TectorÂ looks to block it but edges it towards short third man. They cross.
13:32 PM
10.6 Richard Ngarava to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Bowls it outside off, shaping it in, Andy BalbirnieÂ reads it well and leaves the harmless delivery. Ends with a dot.
13:31 PM
10.5 Richard Ngarava to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Fuller and on off, Andy BalbirnieÂ eases itÂ to short covers again.
13:31 PM
10.4 Richard Ngarava to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Bowls it outside off, Andy BalbirnieÂ taps it to short covers.
13:30 PM
10.3 Richard Ngarava to Harry Tector, 1 run, Some extra bounce, just outside off, Harry TectorÂ fends it to the on side and scampers for a quick single.
13:30 PM
10.2 Richard Ngarava to Harry Tector, no run, Another one on middle, Harry TectorÂ fends it back towards the bowler.
13:29 PM
10.1 Richard Ngarava to Harry Tector, no run, On a length, angling in, Harry TectorÂ blocks it solidly.
13:28 PM
End of firstÂ Powerplay! AÂ maximum of four fielders are allowed to be stationed outside the 30-yard circle.
13:28 PM
9.6 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Nice delivery again! Lands it on a good length, around off. Andy BalbirnieÂ dabs it towards the cover-point fielder.
13:28 PM
9.5 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Serves it on a good length and outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ leaves it alone.
13:27 PM
9.4 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, no run, On a good length, on off. Andy BalbirnieÂ blocks it off the back foot nicely.
13:26 PM
9.3 Brad Evans to Harry Tector, 1 run, Back of a length and outside off. Tector pushes it past point for a single.
13:26 PM
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs IRE 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
9.2 Brad Evans to Harry Tector, no run, Oh, just short of Raza at first slip! Lands it on a good length, around off. Gets a good shape away from the batter and Tector who tries to defend it from his crease, gets an outside edge. The ball goes left of Raza at first slip and falls just short of him as he puts in a dive.
13:25 PM
wide
9.2 Brad Evans to Harry Tector, wide, 1 run, WIDE! On a length and it is down the leg side. Tector tries to flick it but misses.
13:25 PM
9.1 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Goes fuller and on leg. Andy BalbirnieÂ flicks it to fine leg for a single.
13:23 PM
8.6 Richard Ngarava to Harry Tector, no run, Serves it on a good length again and outside off. Tector makes another leave.
13:23 PM
8.5 Richard Ngarava to Harry Tector, no run, On a length, and outside off. Tector leaves it alone.
13:22 PM
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs IRE 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
Harry TectorÂ is the new man.
13:22 PM
out
8.4 Richard Ngarava to Paul Stirling, out, OUT! LBW! Richard NgaravaÂ strikes and Paul StirlingÂ departs! This is a huge, huge wicket for Zimbabwe! Richard NgaravaÂ goes fuller after keeping it a bit short in the previous deliveries. It is on middle and it swings away from Paul StirlingÂ at the last moment. Paul StirlingÂ tries to flick it but misses and gets hit on the pads. Richard NgaravaÂ makes a loud appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Paul StirlingÂ though is not happy and looks very disappointed. No DRS for this series and he has to walk back.
13:21 PM
8.3 Richard Ngarava to Paul Stirling, no run, Back of a length, on off. It is angled across but Paul StirlingÂ covers the line of the ball and defends it.
13:20 PM
8.2 Richard Ngarava to Paul Stirling, no run, Lands it on a length, around off. Paul StirlingÂ goes back and defends it without much fuss.
13:20 PM
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs IRE 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
8.1 Richard Ngarava to Paul Stirling, no run, Back of a length, on off. Paul StirlingÂ punches it nicely to covers.
13:19 PM
wide
8.1 Richard Ngarava to Paul Stirling, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Goes fuller and it swings down the leg side. Paul tries to flick it but misses.
13:18 PM
7.6 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Maiden to start from Evans! On a length, on off. Tad shorter maybe and Andy BalbirnieÂ transfers his weight on the back foot to defend it again.
13:18 PM
7.5 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Good bowling. Continues to bowl in that channel, outside off as Andy BalbirnieÂ is just happy to defend it out.
13:17 PM
7.4 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Serves it on a length and shaping away. Andy is solid in his defence again.
13:17 PM
7.3 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Goes fuller and on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ drives it to the mid off fielder.
13:16 PM
7.2 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Hits that good length again, around off. Andy BalbirnieÂ dabs it towards the cover-point fielder.
13:16 PM
7.1 Brad Evans to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Starts off with a good-length delivery. It is around off and Andy BalbirnieÂ fends it from his crease.
13:15 PM
Brad EvansÂ comes into the attack now.
13:14 PM
6.6 Richard Ngarava to Paul Stirling, no run, Touch short of full length, on middle. It nips back in a bit. Paul Stirling tries toÂ work itÂ towards the leg side but misses. The ball hits him high on the pads.
13:13 PM
6.5 Richard Ngarava to Paul Stirling, no run, Lands it on a length, on off. Paul StirlingÂ fends it calmly.
13:13 PM
6.4 Richard Ngarava to Paul Stirling, no run, A fullish delivery on middle. Paul StirlingÂ clips it to the square leg fielder. Good bowling.
13:12 PM
6.3 Richard Ngarava to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, On a length and outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ steers it towards third man for a single.
13:12 PM
6.2 Richard Ngarava to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Nice delivery! Lands it on a length and around off. The ball goes across the right-hander and Andy BalbirnieÂ gets beaten as he tries to defend it.
13:11 PM
6.1 Richard Ngarava to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Back of a length, on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ defends it towards the short mid-wicket fielder.
13:10 PM
FOUR
5.6 Victor Nyauchi to Paul Stirling, FOUR, FOUR! Width provided and Paul StirlingÂ gets another boundary! This is full and outside off. Paul StirlingÂ drives it off the outside half of his blade. The ball goes over the point fielder and runs away towards the fence.
13:09 PM
5.5 Victor Nyauchi to Paul Stirling, no run, Back of a length and on off. Paul StirlingÂ with a solid block off the back foot.
13:09 PM
5.4 Victor Nyauchi to Paul Stirling, no run, Back of a length and angling into middle. Paul StirlingÂ tries to clip it but misses and gets hit high on the pads.
13:08 PM
5.3 Victor Nyauchi to Paul Stirling, no run, Serves a fullish delivery on middle. Paul StirlingÂ defends it towards the leg side.
13:08 PM
5.2 Victor Nyauchi to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Goes fuller and on leg. Andy BalbirnieÂ flicks it to fine leg for a single.
13:07 PM
5.1 Victor Nyauchi to Paul Stirling, 1 run, Lands it on a length, on middle. Paul StirlingÂ works it to fine leg for a single.
13:07 PM
4.6 Richard Ngarava to Paul Stirling, 1 run, Back of a length, on leg. Paul StirlingÂ clips it to fine leg for a single. This has been a cautious start from the Irish.
13:06 PM
4.5 Richard Ngarava to Paul Stirling, no run, Overpitched and outside off. Paul StirlingÂ drives it nicely again but straight to the cover fielder this time.
13:05 PM
4.4 Richard Ngarava to Paul Stirling, no run, Lands it on a length and outside off. The ball seams away and Paul StirlingÂ leaves it alone nicely.
13:05 PM
FOUR
4.3 Richard Ngarava to Paul Stirling, FOUR, FOUR! Finds the gap! This is full and outside off. Paul StirlingÂ takes a big stride forward and drives it bit uppishly but in the gap through covers for a boundary.
13:04 PM
4.2 Richard Ngarava to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, Goes fuller and swinging into middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ pushes it off the inside half of his blade towards the leg side for a single.
13:03 PM
4.1 Richard Ngarava to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Back of a length, on middle. Andy BalbirnieÂ tries to clip it but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
13:03 PM
3.6 Victor Nyauchi to Paul Stirling, no run, Lands it on a length, on off. Paul StirlingÂ blocks it right under his eyes. Another good over from Victor Nyauchi!
13:02 PM
3.5 Victor Nyauchi to Andy Balbirnie, 1 run, On a length and around off. Andy BalbirnieÂ steers it towards third man for a single.
13:02 PM
3.4 Victor Nyauchi to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Back of a length, on off. Andy BalbirnieÂ fends it off the back foot.
13:01 PM
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs IRE 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
3.3 Victor Nyauchi to Paul Stirling, 1 run, Angles a length delivery on middle. Paul StirlingÂ works it past square leg for a single.
13:00 PM
3.2 Victor Nyauchi to Paul Stirling, no run, Lands it on a length, on off. Paul StirlingÂ defends it this time.
13:00 PM
3.1 Victor Nyauchi to Paul Stirling, no run, Victor is gettingÂ nice movement here! A fullish delivery and outside off. The ball shapes away and Paul StirlingÂ goes for an expensive drive, only to get beaten.
12:59 AM
2.6 Richard Ngarava to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Goes fuller this time to find some swing. Bowls it on middle and Andy BalbirnieÂ blocks it towards the leg side.
12:58 AM
2.5 Richard Ngarava to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Back of a length, on off. Andy BalbirnieÂ stays back and defends it nicely.
12:58 AM
2.4 Richard Ngarava to Paul Stirling, 1 run, Back of a length, on middle. Paul StirlingÂ works it to square leg and takes a single.
12:57 AM
2.3 Richard Ngarava to Paul Stirling, no run, Serves it on a length again, on off. Paul StirlingÂ dabs it towards the off side again.
12:56 AM
2.2 Richard Ngarava to Paul Stirling, no run, Lands it on a length, on off. Paul StirlingÂ fends it off the front foot.
12:56 AM
2.1 Richard Ngarava to Paul Stirling, no run, A stifled appeal from the bowler but maybe pitching outside leg. Lands this around leg and it goes across Paul StirlingÂ as he tries to defend it. The ball hits him on the back leg but it is little high too and the umpire denies the appeal.
12:55 AM
1.6 Victor Nyauchi to Andy Balbirnie, no run, Lands it on a length, on off. Andy BalbirnieÂ fends it solidly off the front foot.
12:54 AM
FOUR
1.5 Victor Nyauchi to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR, FOUR! Confident start from Andy Balbirnie! Overpitched and outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ leans forward and caresses it through covers for a lovely boundary.
12:53 AM
The skipper, Andy BalbirnieÂ walks in.
12:53 AM
out
1.4 Victor Nyauchi to Stephen Doheny, out, OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER! Here it is... Victor NyauchiÂ with a big-inswinger and draws first blood! This is full and swinging into Stephen Doheny from off. He tries to drive it with a big stride forward. However, the ball manages to find the gap between bat and pad and knocks over the stumps. ZimbabweÂ get an early breakthrough!
12:52 AM
1.3 Victor Nyauchi to Stephen Doheny, no run, On a length, on off. Stephen DohenyÂ fends it right under his eyes.
12:52 AM
1.2 Victor Nyauchi to Stephen Doheny, no run, An overpitched delivery and outside off. Stephen DohenyÂ drives it to the cover fielder.
12:52 AM
1.1 Victor Nyauchi to Stephen Doheny, no run, Bowls a fullish delivery on middle. It swings into Stephen DohenyÂ and he gets hit on the pads as he misses his drive. A half-appeal follows but it is going down leg.
12:50 AM
Victor NyauchiÂ will bowl from the other end.
12:50 AM
0.6 Richard Ngarava to Stephen Doheny, 1 run, Oh, direct hit and Paul StirlingÂ was a goner! On a length, on middle. Stephen DohenyÂ works it right of square leg and the batters go for a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the batter's end but misses and Ireland get another run on the board.
12:49 AM
0.5 Richard Ngarava to Stephen Doheny, no run, Serves it on a good length, shaping into middle. Doheny is happy to block it again.
12:49 AM
0.4 Richard Ngarava to Stephen Doheny, no run, On a length again, on off. Stephen DohenyÂ with a solid block off the front foot again.
12:48 AM
0.3 Richard Ngarava to Stephen Doheny, no run, Lands on a length, on off. Stephen DohenyÂ fends it towards the off side.
12:48 AM
0.2 Richard Ngarava to Stephen Doheny, 2 runs, A fullish delivery on middle. Doheny works it right of mid on and takes couple of runs. He is off the mark as well.
12:47 AM
0.1 Richard Ngarava to Paul Stirling, 1 run, Starts off with a back-of-a-length delivery on leg. Paul StirlingÂ clips it to square leg for a single. IrelandÂ and Stirling are underway!
12:44 AM
We are all set for the game to begin. The umpires have made their way out in the middle. ZimbabweÂ players are seen in a huddle, near the ropes. Paul StirlingÂ and Stephen DohenyÂ are the openers for Ireland. Richard NgaravaÂ to start with the new ball. Here we go...
12:42 AM
Pitch Report - Darlington says that the wicket looks brown and hard and there is moisture underneath in the pitch. Tells that the captain who win the toss would be looking to chase and says that 210-220 would be a competitive score on this pitch and feels that batting will be difficult early on.
12:41 AM
Andy Balbirnie, the skipper of IrelandÂ says that wanted to bowl as well. Adds that they have givenÂ opportunities to some new players as they missed some games. Says that they struggled in the T20 but they will be stronger now. Ends by saying that they have good players and they will look to win this one.
12:40 AM
Craig Ervine,Â the skipper of Zimbabwe says that they will bowl first. Adds that the pitch has been in cover for the last day and a half and feels that there will be help for the seamers and they would like to exploit that. Tells that he expects the pitch to get better to bat but hopes to take some early wickets. Informs that Raza is back and Ballance is also fit and informs that Chatara is resting today.
12:23 AM
Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Josh Little.
12:23 AM
Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (C), Gary Ballance, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (WK), Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi.Â
