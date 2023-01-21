Breaking News

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs IRE 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare

    Updated: January 21, 2023 12:46 PM IST

    12:46 AM

    Done with the pre-game formalities.

    12:42 AM

    We are a few minutes away from the start of the play but first, the two sets of players lineup for the national anthems.

    12:41 AM

    Darlington Matambanadzo says that the wicket for this game is the best one so far in the series. Adds that it has been rolled nice and hard and is a bit greener as well. Mentions that the wicket will have more pace in it as well.

    12:41 AM

    Paul Stirling, the stand-in skipper of Ireland, says that they would have bowled first as well. Adds that the wicket can be tricky at the top but it won't be tough for long. Feels that this wicket is different from the last game. Shares that there have been a lot of clutch moments where they have come up on the wrong side.

    12:40 AM

    Sikandar Raza, the stand-in skipper of Zimbabwe,Â says that they will have a bowl first. Adds that unfortunately Craig ErvineÂ has got a thing with his finger and it is a precautionary thing to rest him for this game. Mentions that their bowlers did well in the previous game and were a bit unlucky as the edges didn't find the fielders and hopes that they can pick early wickets here. Mentions that the wicket looks good and it could be a high-scoring game. Informs that Chamu ChibhabhaÂ comes in to replace Craig ErvineÂ and they have got a couple of additional changes as well.

    12:26 AM

    Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling (C), Stephen Doheny, Murray Commins, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little.

    12:26 AM

    Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Chamu Chibhabha, Gary Ballance, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (WK), Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Victor Nyauchi.

