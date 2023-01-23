LIVE NOW
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs IRE 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
18:28 PM
The home side, Zimbabwe, on the other hand, won the T20I series and started the ODI series with a win too. The two all-rounders Raza and Burl scripted a tremendous fighback in the first ODI and it has been a good start to 2023 for Zimbabwe after a very successful 2022. However, they need to work on their top-order, as they tend to lose early wickets quite often and that is what they need to get better at. Gary Ballance though would add more experience and quality in their squadÂ and he along with Ervine and SeanÂ Williams who would be hoping to join the team soon will be crucial for Zimbabwe in the Qualifiers ofÂ the World Cup 2023.
18:26 PM
Overall, both teams will go back with some positives ahead of the ODI World Cup and Qualifier for the same which is to be played in Zimbabwe only. For Irish, Harry Tector has been a stand-out performer and the young man continues to grow from strength to strength. Along with his batting, his off-breaks have been a revelation and that makes this Irish side even stronger. Joshua Little too was brilliant with the ball, especially in the second game and young Stephen DohenyÂ also showed his class in the second ODI after their skipper Andy BalbirnieÂ scored a century in the first game which ended in a losing cause. Ireland would be hoping to carry the confidence of this series into the next one.
18:24 PM
What a disappointing and pale end to what has been a riveting series. In fact, this whole Ireland tour of Zimbabwe has been spectacular with both teams giving their all and producing some thrillers on the way. The ODI series will end at 1-1 as only 79 balls were bowled in this final ODI after Zimbabwe elected to bat first and got off to a confident start in overcast conditions which eventually led to rainÂ spoiling the party here at Harare Sports Club.Â
18:19 PM
Update - 6.18 pm IST (12.48 pm GMT) - The inevitable has happened! THE MATCH HAS BEEN CALLED OFF!Â The rain gods have spoiled the series' decider. The forecast was always for rain but we hoped that it would stay away just as it did in the 2nd ODI.Â That was not to be and this game is forced to abandon after only 13 overs.
18:00 PM
Update - 5.59 pm IST (12.29 pm GMT) - The rain seems to have eased and the ground staff are back doing their work with the Super Soppers. However, the covers are still on and the ground staff now have the arduous task of dryingÂ the outfield.
17:37 PM
Update - 5.35 pm IST (12.05 pm GMT) - It is still raining and the chances of play resuming are getting lesser and lesser. There is no movement on the ground and if the situation does not improveÂ drastically soon, we might see this game being called off. However, hope is the only thing that takes the world forward in a crisis situation and we can also hope that rain stops soon and we get some cricket in what was expected to be an entertaining decider!
17:12 PM
Update - 5.11 pm IST (11.41 am GMT) -Â The rain continues to fall at the Harare Sports Club and with the amount of rain that has fallen till now, the ground staffÂ are running out of time to get the ground readyÂ for resumption.Â Stay tuned for more updates.
16:38 PM
Update -Â 4.37 pm IST (11.07 am GMT) - Live pictures from the ground show that there are puddles formed in the outfield and with the centre cover still on, things don't look that promising at the moment. As we are typing, the rain is back and so are the ground staff bringing more covers.
16:05 PM
Update - 4.04 pm IST (10.34 am GMT) - The covers are finallyÂ coming off! The sun is out as well which is a good sign as the ground staff continue to do their work with the Super Soppers. Stay tuned as we should have some action soon...
15:41 PM
Update - 3.40 pm IST (10.10 am GMT) - Good news! The rain has stopped and it is looking lot brighter as well. The groundsmen are in the middle and have started their work of drying the ground. However, the covers are still placed firmly and let's see how things unfold.
15:26 PM
Update - 3.24 pm IST (9.54 am IST) -Â Sigh! Just when the ground staff were about to take the covers off, it started to spit again and the covers stayedÂ on. As we are typing, it has started to drizzle properly and the ground staff have made their way back into the shed. This is frustrating for the ground staff, players and fans. The waiting game continues...
15:03 PM
Update - 3.01 pm IST (9.31 am IST) - The rain has stopped folks! The groundsmen are on the ground and the process of drying the outfield has started.Â However, the covers are still intact but if rain stays away, it will not take much time for groundsmen to get things ready for some cricket again.
14:51 PM
Update - 2.50Â pm IST (9.20 am GMT) -Â We are afraid to bring you this news, but the live pictures show that the covers are firmly in place. However, we still have time on our hands, but the rain needs to stop for the ground staff to get the field ready for play. Let's keep our fingers crossed.
14:31 PM
Update - 2.30Â pm IST (9Â am GMT) - For all those who are waiting for some positive news, let me tell you, things look bleak at the moment. The covers are firmly on and there is no movement on the ground. If you can remember, we suggested our good friend, rainÂ in the first ODI to go for a vacation in the Sahara desert as people there would enjoy its presence more. Rain did follow the advice that day and we witnessed a cracker of a game then and in the second ODI too there was no presence of rain. However, it seems to be back from the vacation now and it does not seem to understand that the cricket loving people here in Zimbabwe would not be too happy with its presence. Let's just hope it tries to move upwards in the African continent soon as people there really need it.
14:08 PM
Update -Â 2.07 pm IST (8.37 am GMT) - The wait continues! The rain refuses to relent and adding to the misery, the radar isn't looking promising.Â We will keep you posted.
13:47 PM
Update - 1.46 pm IST (8.16 am GMT) - Oh, it has started raining and players are going off the field! The groundsmen rush with covers to cover the pitch and adjoining area and let's just hope that it is not a long delay. It has got even heavier now and big covers are coming on as well. There is bit of wind too and let's just hope that it takes the rain away as soon as possible.
13:46 PM
wide
13.1 Curtis Campher to Innocent Kaia, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Shortrish and it is down the leg side. Kaia tries to pull it but misses.
13:45 PM
12.6 Mark Adair to Craig Ervine, no run, An appeal for LBW but this time it is clearly going down leg! This is full and angling into the pads from 'round the wicket. Ervine tries to flick it but misses to get hit on the pads. This is good little spell from Adair.
13:44 PM
12.5 Mark Adair to Innocent Kaia, 1 run, Angles a length delivery on middle again. kaia tucks it to leg side for a single.
13:43 PM
12.4 Mark Adair to Innocent Kaia, 2 runs, Touch shorter and on middle. Kaia works it to deep backward square leg for a couple.
13:43 PM
12.3 Mark Adair to Craig Ervine, 1 run, Goes fuller, around off. Ervine gets across to his left and works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
13:42 PM
12.2 Mark Adair to Craig Ervine, no run, Now, a big appeal for a caught behind but the umpire again is not interested! On a length, outside off. Angling across the left-hander and Ervine throws his blade at it. He, however, misses as the ball goes past the outside edge. Appeal follows but no damage done.
13:42 PM
12.1 Mark Adair to Innocent Kaia, 1 run, A fullish delivery on off. Kaia pushes it to covers for a single.
13:40 PM
11.6 Curtis Campher to Innocent Kaia, 1 run, Kaia gives himself room and Campher bowls it just short of good length, angling into leg. Kaia heaves it to deep backward square leg for a single.
13:40 PM
11.5 Curtis Campher to Craig Ervine, 1 run, Serves a length delivery on middle and Ervine tucks it to leg side for a single.
13:39 PM
11.4 Curtis Campher to Craig Ervine, no run, Lands it on a length and around off. It stays low a bit as Ervine misses his slash from the crease.
13:39 PM
11.3 Curtis Campher to Innocent Kaia, 1 run, Serves it a bit fullish on middle. Kaia clips it to fine leg for a single.
13:38 PM
11.2 Curtis Campher to Innocent Kaia, no run, Angles a length delivery on middle. Kaia works it to mid-wicket.
13:37 PM
11.1 Curtis Campher to Craig Ervine, 1 run, On a length and outside off. Ervine pushes it to covers for a single.
13:37 PM
Curtis CampherÂ comes on to bowl, replacing Graham Hume.
13:36 PM
10.6 Mark Adair to Innocent Kaia, no run, Serves it on a length, on off and it jags back in again. Hits Kaia on the pads as he hops to defend it away. No damage done though.
13:36 PM
10.5 Mark Adair to Innocent Kaia, no run, Oh, big appeal but the umpire says no! Lands it on a length, on middle and it nips back in. Kaia tries to fend it but misses and gets hit on the pads. Adair makes a huge appeal and is almost on his knee but the umpire stays unmoved.
13:35 PM
10.4 Mark Adair to Craig Ervine, 1 run, Short and outside off. Ervine cuts it hard but straight to deep point for a single.
13:34 PM
10.3 Mark Adair to Craig Ervine, no run, Serves it bit fuller and outside off. Ervine drives it to the short cover fielder.
13:34 PM
10.2 Mark Adair to Craig Ervine, no run, Lands it on a length and around off again. Ervine dabs it behind square on the off side.
13:33 PM
10.1 Mark Adair to Craig Ervine, no run, Touch short of good length, around off. Ervine punches it to the point fielder.
13:32 PM
Time for Powerplay 2! Now, a maximum of 4 fielders can be placed outside the ring till the 40th over.Â Â
13:32 PM
9.6 Graham Hume to Innocent Kaia, no run, Length delivery outside off, Innocent KaiaÂ blocks this one out down the wicket.
13:31 PM
9.5 Graham Hume to Innocent Kaia, no run, Tad short and outside off, Innocent KaiaÂ shuffles a bit to punch this one but fails to time the ball.
13:31 PM
9.4 Graham Hume to Innocent Kaia, no run, Back of a length outside off, Innocent KaiaÂ tries to slash this one on the off side but connects with thin air.
13:30 PM
9.3 Graham Hume to Craig Ervine, 1 run, Length delivery around off, Craig ErvineÂ taps this one wide of backward point and takes a single.
13:28 PM
9.2 Graham Hume to Innocent Kaia, 3 runs, Short of a length outside off, Innocent KaiaÂ opens the bat face at the last moment and guides it towards the third man fence. Murray ComminsÂ there puts in a dive and saves a run for his side.
13:27 PM
9.1 Graham Hume to Innocent Kaia, no run, Shortish delivery, angling in on middle, Innocent KaiaÂ can only block this one out down the wicket.
13:27 PM
wide
9.1 Graham Hume to Innocent Kaia, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Graham HumeÂ bowls this one back of a length but way down the leg side, Innocent KaiaÂ shoulders arms and leaves it alone.
13:25 PM
8.6 Mark Adair to Innocent Kaia, 1 run, Length delivery angling at the pads, Innocent KaiaÂ works this one towards fine leg for a single.
13:25 PM
8.5 Mark Adair to Craig Ervine, 1 run, On a length outside off, Craig ErvineÂ eases this one down to third man for another single.
13:24 PM
8.4 Mark Adair to Craig Ervine, no run, Fuller outside off by Mark Adair, Craig ErvineÂ uses his bottom hand and drives it firmly towards mid on. Harry TectorÂ there dives to his right and prevents the boundary.
13:24 PM
8.3 Mark Adair to Innocent Kaia, 1 run, Back of a length outside off, Innocent KaiaÂ steers this one to third man and collects a single.
13:23 PM
8.2 Mark Adair to Craig Ervine, 1 run, Pitched up full on off, Craig ErvineÂ gets forward and drives it wide of mid off for a single.
13:23 PM
8.1 Mark Adair to Innocent Kaia, 1 run, Back of a length outside off, Innocent KaiaÂ opens the bat face and guides it down to third man for a single.
13:21 PM
7.6 Graham Hume to Craig Ervine, no run, Full around off, Craig ErvineÂ shuffles across and knocks it to mid on for a dot.
13:21 PM
7.5 Graham Hume to Craig Ervine, no run, Fuller outside off, Craig ErvineÂ drives it straight to mid off for a dot.
13:21 PM
7.4 Graham Hume to Innocent Kaia, 1 run, Appeal for run out! Length delivery outside off, Innocent KaiaÂ steers this one behind the wicket and sets off for a single. Lorcan TuckerÂ gets to the ball quickly and hits at the striker's end. The replays show that Craig ErvineÂ has just about made it back in.
13:18 PM
7.3 Graham Hume to Innocent Kaia, no run, Good stop! On a length and on leg, Innocent KaiaÂ moves across to help this one fine on the leg side. Lorcan TuckerÂ behind the wicket moves quickly across to his left and prevents the boundary.
13:17 PM
7.2 Graham Hume to Innocent Kaia, no run, Shortish delivery outside off, Innocent KaiaÂ cuts this one off the back foot but fails to get it past backward point.
13:17 PM
7.1 Graham Hume to Innocent Kaia, no run, On a length outside off, Innocent KaiaÂ taps this one off the back foot on the off side.
13:16 PM
FOUR
6.6 Mark Adair to Craig Ervine, FOUR, FOUR! Craig ErvineÂ is up and running! Mark AdairÂ pitches this one full and at the stumps, Craig ErvineÂ picks the length early and clips this one along the carpet. Hits it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
13:15 PM
6.5 Mark Adair to Craig Ervine, no run, Back of a length and into the batter, Craig ErvineÂ gets behind and blocks this one out on the off side.
13:14 PM
Craig ErvineÂ walks out at number 3!
13:14 PM
out
6.4 Mark Adair to Chamu Chibhabha, out, OUT! CAUGHT! Mark AdairÂ strikes in his first over! Bowls this one full and around off, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ looks to go down the ground but gets into his shot early. Ends up getting it from the outer part of the bat and holds out to Murray ComminsÂ at short cover who does the rest.
13:13 PM
6.3 Mark Adair to Chamu Chibhabha, no run, Back of a length and angling into the batter, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ gets cramped for room and can only block this one out on the off side.
13:12 PM
6.2 Mark Adair to Chamu Chibhabha, no run, Length delivery outside off, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ pushes this one towards cover for a dot.
13:12 PM
6.1 Mark Adair to Chamu Chibhabha, no run, Mark AdairÂ starts with a shortish delivery outside off, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ stays on the back foot and punches it straight to cover.
13:11 PM
Mark AdairÂ is into the attack now.
13:10 PM
5.6 Graham Hume to Innocent Kaia, no run, Good-length delivery outside off, Innocent KaiaÂ leans forward and blocks this one out on the off side.
13:10 PM
5.5 Graham Hume to Chamu Chibhabha, 1 run, Back of a length and angling into the batter, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ punches this one towards mid on and takes a quick single.
13:09 PM
5.4 Graham Hume to Chamu Chibhabha, no run, Length delivery outside off, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ goes for the cut but fails to get any bat on it.
13:09 PM
5.3 Graham Hume to Chamu Chibhabha, no run, Fuller around off, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ defends this one to cover for a dot.
13:08 PM
FOUR
5.2 Graham Hume to Chamu Chibhabha, FOUR, FOUR! On a length at the pads, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ allows the ball to come to him and flicks this one uppishly towards square leg for a boundary.
13:07 PM
5.1 Graham Hume to Chamu Chibhabha, no run, Back of a length on off, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ blocks this one out from the back foot.
13:06 PM
4.6 Joshua Little to Innocent Kaia, no run, Full and on off, Innocent KaiaÂ shuffles across and drives it straight to mid on.
13:06 PM
4.5 Joshua Little to Chamu Chibhabha, 1 run, On a length and angling in on leg, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ works this one down to fine leg for a single.
13:05 PM
4.4 Joshua Little to Chamu Chibhabha, no run, Full and outside off from 'round the wicket, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ slaps this one towards extra cover where Mark AdairÂ makes a good diving stop to his left.
13:05 PM
4.3 Joshua Little to Chamu Chibhabha, no run, Good-length delivery on off, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ defend this one from the front foot down the wicket.
13:04 PM
4.2 Joshua Little to Chamu Chibhabha, no run, Short of a length on off, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ dabs this one off the back foot to backward point.
13:04 PM
4.1 Joshua Little to Chamu Chibhabha, no run, On a length outside off, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ looks to cut this one late but misses. Joshua LittleÂ receives a warningÂ from the umpire for running in the danger area in his follow through.
13:02 PM
3.6 Graham Hume to Chamu Chibhabha, 1 run, Back of a length on off, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ stays in the crease and steers this one to third man for a single.
13:02 PM
3.5 Graham Hume to Chamu Chibhabha, no run, Fuller outside off, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ drives it firmly but straight to Paul StirlingÂ at silly mid off.
13:01 PM
3.4 Graham Hume to Chamu Chibhabha, no run, Full and at the stumps, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ drives it uppishly towards cover for a dot.
13:01 PM
3.3 Graham Hume to Chamu Chibhabha, no run, Back of a length on off, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ punches this one straight to cover for a dot.
13:00 PM
3.2 Graham Hume to Innocent Kaia, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye! Length delivery angling in on leg, Innocent KaiaÂ looks to clip this one but misses. The ball rolls off his pads on the leg side and the batters cross for a single.
12:59 AM
FOUR
3.1 Graham Hume to Innocent Kaia, FOUR, FOUR! On a length around off, Innocent KaiaÂ uses his feet and lofts this one nicely over the bowler's head for a boundary.
12:58 AM
FOUR
2.6 Joshua Little to Chamu Chibhabha, FOUR, FOUR! Pitched up outside off by Joshua Little, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ picks the length early and drives it along the ground. Gets it wide of mid off for a boundary.
12:58 AM
2.5 Joshua Little to Chamu Chibhabha, no run, Short of a length delivery, nips back into the batter, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ gets cramped for room and gets hit high on the pads.
12:57 AM
2.4 Joshua Little to Innocent Kaia, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye! On a length and angling in on leg, Innocent KaiaÂ goes for the flick but misses. The ball comes off his pads and rolls towards fine leg for a single.
12:56 AM
FOUR
2.3 Joshua Little to Innocent Kaia, FOUR, FOUR! Back of a lengthÂ and on leg, Innocent KaiaÂ clips this one uppishly towards mid-wicket, gets it just over the fielder and the ball has enough legs to trickle to the boundary.
12:55 AM
2.2 Joshua Little to Innocent Kaia, no run, Length delivery on off, Innocent KaiaÂ gets behind and defends this one on the off side.
12:55 AM
2.1 Joshua Little to Innocent Kaia, no run, On a good length, swinging into the batter, Innocent KaiaÂ gets his bat down on time and knocks it to mid-wicket.
12:54 AM
FOUR
1.6 Graham Hume to Chamu Chibhabha, FOUR, FOUR! Graham HumeÂ overpitches on off, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ does not miss out as he drills this one hard to the right of mid off for the first boundary of the game.
12:53 AM
1.5 Graham Hume to Chamu Chibhabha, no run, Full and outside off, a hint of away movement, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ pushes this one straight to mid off.
12:53 AM
1.4 Graham Hume to Chamu Chibhabha, no run, Shortish delivery outside off, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ hangs back and punches it straight to cover.
12:52 AM
1.3 Graham Hume to Chamu Chibhabha, no run, On a length outside off, swinging away, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ tries to drive it on the up without much foot movement. Miscues it to cover for a dot.
12:52 AM
1.2 Graham Hume to Chamu Chibhabha, no run, Fuller outside off, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ drives it firmly and straight to mid off.
12:51 AM
1.1 Graham Hume to Chamu Chibhabha, no run, Graham HumeÂ starts with a back-of-a-length delivery on off, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ looks to punch this one but cannot get it away.
12:50 AM
Graham HumeÂ to share the new ball with Joshua Little.
12:50 AM
0.6 Joshua Little to Chamu Chibhabha, 1 run, Good-length delivery on off, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ tries to block from the crease but gets an outside edge that goes towards third man for a single.
12:49 AM
0.5 Joshua Little to Chamu Chibhabha, no run, Short of a length at the batter, Chamu ChibhabhaÂ pushes this one off the back foot to mid-wicket.
12:49 AM
0.4 Joshua Little to Innocent Kaia, 1 run, Fuller and outside off, swinging away, Innocent KaiaÂ drives away from the body and gets an outside edge that rolls towards third man for a single.
12:48 AM
0.3 Joshua Little to Innocent Kaia, no run, On a length at the stumps, Innocent KaiaÂ gets behind and defends this one down the wicket.
12:47 AM
0.2 Joshua Little to Innocent Kaia, 2 runs, Good-length delivery on off, angling into the batter, Innocent Kaia defends but gets an inside edge that goes towards square leg. Opens his account with a brace.
12:47 AM
0.1 Joshua Little to Innocent Kaia, no run, Joshua LittleÂ starts with a loosener, bowls it short and outside off, Innocent KaiaÂ tries to punch this one but misses. Lorcan TuckerÂ fumbles behind the wicket but batters decide not to run a single there.
12:44 AM
We are moments away from the start of the game! The Irish players are out there in the middle. Innocent KaiaÂ and Chamu ChibhabhaÂ are the openers for Zimbabwe. Joshua LittleÂ to start with the ball. Here we go...
12:42 AM
PITCH REPORT - Darlington Matambanadzo says that it is a used wicket and it was used in the second ODI. Tells that it bit wet and there might be some help for the spinners on this wicket. However, he says that we might get a score of 300-310 in this game.
12:42 AM
Paul Stirling, the skipper of Ireland, says that he would have bowled first as well. Feels that whoever plays good cricket will win. Shares that nice to get over the line in the last game which they have struggled over the past 12 months. Informs that Andy McBrineÂ injured his finger in the last game and he will be replaced by Gareth Delany.
12:41 AM
Craig Ervine, the skipper of Zimbabwe,Â says that they will bat first. Tells that the wicket looked drier than the previous game and they would like to put the score on the board and then put pressure on Ireland. Tells that in the middle overs, they could have bowled well and restricted Ireland to 270 and they needed someone to bat deep. He informs that his finger is good and says they have some changes with Gary Ballance, Tendai ChataraÂ and Victor NyauchiÂ out.
12:33 AM
Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling (C), Stephen Doheny, Murray Commins, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (WK), George Dockrell, Gareth Delany (In for Andy McBrine), Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little.
12:33 AM
Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Innocent Kaia (WK), Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine (C), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava.
