Zimbabwe vs Netherlands 1st ODI: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Probable XI

Harare: Zimbabwe will host the Netherlands for a three-match ODI series. The first ODI of the series will be played on March 21 at the Harare Sports Club Harare. Zimbabwe will be led by Craig Ervine and will welcome players like Blessing Muzarabani, Sean Williams, and Tendai Chatara back into the squad.

On the other hand, the Netherlands will be led by Scott Edwards. The team has the potential to beat Zimbabwe on their home turf.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands 1st ODI Date And Venue

The first ODI between Zimbabwe and the Netherlands will be played at the Harare Sports Club on March 21. The match will get underway at 1:00 PM IST.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands 1st ODI: TV Channels And Live Streaming

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands 1st ODI will not be televised in India but fans can watch the live streaming of the match on the Fancode App.

zimbabwe vs Netherlands Probable playing XI:

Zimbabwe Predicted Starting Line-up: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Gary Ballance, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: SMax O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Musa Ahmad, Scott Edwards (c and wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaasen, Vivian Kingma