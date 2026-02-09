add cricketcountry as a Preferred Source
Zimbabwe vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Live: ZIM vs OMA live scorecard and updates

Tune in with us to get the live score and updates as Zimbabwe vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo.

srijal.upadhyay

By Srijal Upadhyay

Last Updated on - February 9, 2026 3:00 PM IST

