Zimbabwe vs United States ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?

Zimbabwe vs United States ICC World Cup Qualifier - Match Preview, Pitch and Weather Update All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Zimbabwe vs United States Today Match Live Streaming: Zimbabwe and the United States are going to lock horns with each other in match no. 17 of the ICC CWC Qualifier 2023 on June 26, 2023, at Harare Sports Club in Harare. In Zimbabwe's last group match, they defeated the West Indies and currently sit at the top of group A. On the other hand, the USA are already out of the qualifier as they have lost all three games that they played. Zim has won four out of five games and is in a dominant position.

Zimbabwe vs United States ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Harare is an ideal pitch to bat first. Out of the four games that have been played, the batters have scored 300 runs in the first inning. So the batter will be a little dominating on the bowlers and is expected to score big.

Zimbabwe vs United States ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Weather Report

It is a sunny day in Harare with a maximum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius. 18 percent humidity is expected with a wind speed of 11 km/h. These are the best conditions for both teams to face each other.

Zimbabwe vs United States ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming

Zimbabwe vs United States match will be telecasted on Star Sports Channels in India while fans can watch the live streaming on the Hotstar app.

Squad:

Zimbabwe: Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine, Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams