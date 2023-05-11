WATCH: Ziva & Sakhi's Celebration After MS Dhoni's Six Against DC Goes Viral
Currently CSK sit at the second place of the IPL 2023 points table with six wins from 11 games.
New Delhi: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals on April 10, Wednesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Even though Delhi's spinners were at their best as they kept the CSK batters at bay with six batters crossing 20 and the highest individual score was 25. But Dhoni's crucial cameo ensured CSK finished with a fighting total of 167/8 in 20 overs.
Former India captain scored 20 runs off nine ball which included two sixes and one four.
Dhoni smashed first six on the third ball of the 19th over. When DC's bowler Khaleel bowled a slower ball on a length outside off, Dhoni played a pull shot. Dhoni's six made the crowd go crazy. Dhoni's wife and daughter who were also part of the crowd and were present in the stands were also seen celebrating his six.
Several videos of the of Sakshi and Ziva celebrating Dhoni's six at death overs went viral all over the internet.
Here is the video:
Cutie Ziva after her father hitting six ??

When @msdhoni cut loose! ? ?


A beautiful frame - Ziva hugging MS Dhoni.

CSK Inch Closer To Playoffs
Apart from Dhoni, Shivam Dube (25), Ambati Rayudu (23), and Ravindra Jadeja (21) made useful contributions for Chennai in the final overs
Delhi Capitals could only score 140 runs for the loss of eight wickets and lost by 27 runs. With victory over DC, CSK's is close to qualify for the IPL playoffs in 2023. They are in second place in the IPL 2023 points standings with a total of 15 points after 12 games played.
