WATCH: Ziva & Sakhi's Celebration After MS Dhoni's Six Against DC Goes Viral

New Delhi: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals on April 10, Wednesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Even though Delhi's spinners were at their best as they kept the CSK batters at bay with six batters crossing 20 and the highest individual score was 25. But Dhoni's crucial cameo ensured CSK finished with a fighting total of 167/8 in 20 overs.

Former India captain scored 20 runs off nine ball which included two sixes and one four.

Dhoni smashed first six on the third ball of the 19th over. When DC's bowler Khaleel bowled a slower ball on a length outside off, Dhoni played a pull shot. Dhoni's six made the crowd go crazy. Dhoni's wife and daughter who were also part of the crowd and were present in the stands were also seen celebrating his six.

Several videos of the of Sakshi and Ziva celebrating Dhoni's six at death overs went viral all over the internet.

Here is the video: