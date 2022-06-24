‘Zlatan Ibrahimovic Should Act Like A 40-Year-Old’- Hakan Calhanoglu Slams AC Milan Star

Milan: Midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu joined Inter Milan from AC Milan last year. However, the transfer didn’t turn out to be fruitful as his former team won the Serie A this year and ended its long drought without a league title. The player has now shocked everyone with his comments on his former teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic won the Scudetto with the Milan side but was injured for the most part of the season. He did not play many games but his team eventually won the title. Hakan Calhanoglu slammed his former teammate in a recent interview and said that Zlatan Ibrahimovic always likes to be the centre of attraction.

“Ibrahimovic is a 40-year-old man, not 18, so I wouldn’t do that sort of thing at his age. He just likes being the centre of attention. He didn’t contribute to the Scudetto this season, he barely played, but will do everything to be the focus anyway,” Hakan Calhanoglu said after Ibrahimovic mocked him after winning the Serie A.

Hakan Calhanoglu stated, “Besides, he is the one who always calls me up, asks me to go out to dinner or for a motorbike ride. He wrote about me in his book too. He had to write something, or it would’ve been blank pages. It’s best not to bother, honestly.”

The Turkish midfielder said that he has no regrets about moving to a rival club. He is happy at his new club and the fans have been wonderful to him even though they didn’t win the league title.

Hakan Calhanoglu remarked, “It was very difficult, as it was the same city and different colours, but I worked hard and knew this was my opportunity to join the reigning champions of Italy.”

“Then when the team I joined didn’t win the Scudetto and my old club did, people acted like it was my fault. I am very happy at Inter, though, and the support of the fans is very helpful. I played at Milan for four years, but nobody ever chanted my name in the stands, whereas it happens every time I just warm-up for Inter,” he concluded.