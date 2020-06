ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 Tips And Predictions, ECS T10 League - St Gallen 2020: Top Picks, Full Squad Zurich N

ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 Team And Picks

ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 Update: The match 20 of the ongoing ECS T10 League – St Gallen will be played between Zurich Nomads CC vs Winterthur CC at Grundenmoos, St Gallen. The five-day league involves 25 matches to be played between seven teams. The teams are St Gallen CC, Olten CC, Zurich Nomads CC, Power CC, Zurich Crickets CC, Cossonay CC and Winterthur CC. Five matches will be played on all days except for 25th June when six matches have been scheduled. The 26th June is the D Day when knockouts will be played including the third-place playoff and the finale.

WICC vs POCC Toss Time: 2:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 2:30 PM IST

ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 Top Picks

Keeper – Hassan Ahmad

Batsmen – Azeem Nazir, Lalit Dubey, Bashir Ahmed Khan

All-Rounders – Faheem Nazir (C), Deesh Banneheka (VC), Shafqat Hussain

Bowlers – Farid Din, Shijo Joseph, Elyas Mahmudi, Diyon Johnson

Squads

Zurich Nomads CC:

Faheem Nazir, Azeem Nazir (C), Hassan Ahmad, Waqas Khawaja, Lalit Dubey, Ankit Gupta, Shafqat Hussain, Asvin Lakkaraju (WK), Farid Din, Shijo Joseph, Idrees Muhammad Tariq, Noman Khan, Satbir Singh, Abid Mahmood, Naveed Ahmad, Prasad Shikhare, Khawer Memon.

Winterthur CC:

Bashir Ahmed Khan, Sufyan Cheema, Diyon Johnson, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, Saqib Ali, Rajveer Singh Tiwana, Prafull Shikare, Mohamed Aqular (C), Deesh Banneheka, Pio De Silva, Elyas Mahmudi, Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana, Kasun Munasinghe, Anoop Singh, Chamith Deemantha, Fayaz Rahumathullah, Bilal Salim, Deesh Banneheka, Chris Lodge, Imran Sirajudeen, Zaharan Sufiyan, Sahan Lakshitha, Shaktheeswar Sivakaran.

