ZNCC vs ZUCC Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 League St Gallen 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Zurich Nomads vs Zurich Crickets Match 1 at Grundenmoos at 12:30 PM IST Monday June 22

ZNCC vs ZUCC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Zurich Nomads vs Zurich Crickets, ECS T10 League St Gallen 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s ZNCC vs ZUCC at Grundenmoos: After hectic couple of weeks of cricket action in Sweden, we now move to our next destination in Switzerland which is to host five-days of intense competition between seven teams battling across 25 matches 10-over matches. The teams include St Gallen CC, Zurich Nomads CC, Olten CC, Zurich Crickets CC, Power CC, Winterthur CC and Cossonay CC. After four days of league matches, Friday will see the top-four teams battling out in the knockouts including the finale.

It is part of a triple header of European Cricket Series events which got underway from June 15.

Toss: The toss between Zurich Nomads and Zurich Crickets will take place at 12:00 PM (IST).

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Grundenmoos

ZNCC vs ZUCC My Dream11 Team

A Nazir (captain), B Singh (vice-captain), H Ahmad, G Das, F Nazir, N Ahmadi, G Santhirasekaran, S Hussain, S Ali-Khan, N Jabarkheel, S Joseph

ZNCC vs ZUCC Squads

Zurich Nomads CC: Asvin Lakkaraju, Hassan Ahmad, Prasad Shikhare, Azeem Nazir, Ankit Gupta, Waqas Khawaja, Naveed Ahmad, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Khawer Memon, Noman Khan, Idrees Muhammad-Tariq, Shafqat Hussain, Shijo Joseph, Satbir Singh, Farid Din, Abid Mahmood

Zurich Crickets CC: Nicolas Henderson, James West, Baljit Singh, Khawar Awan, Abdullatif Safi, Wafadar Wahidzai, Brijesh Luthra, Gokul Das, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Gushalavan SanthirasekeramLavan, Dayn Pariaug, Elankeeran Raveendran, Abdullah Zahir, Attaullah Ahmadzai, Eden Wardle, Suleman Ali-Khan, Nawroz Jabarkheel

