×

HomePhotos Top 5 bowlers for India with most number of wickets in T20I in 2025

5 Indian bowlers with most wickets in 2025: Kuldeep Yadav at top, who are at second and third place? Bumrah at…

Here are the top 5 bowlers with the most number of wickets in the T20I for India. Have a look and find out in this photo gallery.

yash.chauhan
By Yash Chauhan Last Updated on - December 24, 2025 4:41 PM IST

The Indian cricket team’s journey for 2025 has come to an end. India’s next international match is against New Zealand on January 11th. So, before the year ends, let’s take a look at which bowlers took the most wickets for Team India in international cricket this year.

kuldeep-yadav

Kuldeep Yadav

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the highest wicket-taker for Team India in international cricket this year. Kuldeep took 60 wickets in 28 innings across 25 international matches this year. His economy rate was 4.58, and his best performance was 5 wickets for 82 runs. Yadav took four wickets in an innings five times and five wickets in an innings once this year.

varun chakaravarthy

Varun Chakaravarthy

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has had a memorable return to international cricket. In 2025, Varun took 46 wickets in 22 innings across 24 matches. His best figures were 5 wickets for 24 runs. He also claimed five wickets in an innings twice and four wickets once.

TRENDING NOW


Jasprit Bumrah

India’s premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, played 21 international matches this year and took 45 wickets in 25 innings. Bumrah’s best performance was 5 wickets for 27 runs. The star pacer claimed five-wicket hauls on three occasions during the year.

Mohammed Siraj

Another fast bowler, Mohammed Siraj, didn’t get many opportunities this year, but his performance was outstanding. Siraj took 45 wickets in 22 innings across 13 international matches this year. His best figures were 6 wickets for 70 runs. He also claimed four wickets in an innings twice and five wickets in an innings twice during the year.

Ravindra Jadeja

Team India’s brilliant all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took 37 wickets with his left-arm spin bowling in 2025. Jadeja achieved this feat in 28 innings across 20 matches. His best bowling figures were 4 wickets for 50 runs. Jadeja took four wickets in an innings on four occasions.

Latest news

rohit-sharma-13-9

Fan asks Rohit Sharma for a vada pav during training session

By Yash Chauhan
icc-and-bangladesh

ICC rejects Bangladesh's request to shift matches from India

By Yash Chauhan

Михаил Зборовский: Как алго

By Krishnakant Kukreti
nepal-cricket-6

Rohit Paudel leads Nepal squad for T20 World Cup 2026

By Srijal Upadhyay
shaheen-afridi-23

Shaheen Afridi injury: Will he make it to the T20 World Cup?

By Srijal Upadhyay

trending this week

shubman-gill-and-jadeja

IND vs WI 2nd Test Preview: Will the pitch reward batsmen or give spinners the upper hand?

ipl-10

List of players from Each country to have Registered for the Indian Premier League 2025 auction

thomas-jack-draca-2

First Italian player to Register for Mega Auctions of the IPL 2025

ipl-auction-11

IPL mega auction Date and Venue confirmed- Clash with 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

arshdeep-singh-41

Arshdeep Singh unfollows Punjab Kings after they Released him before IPL 2025 Mega Auction

rohit-and-babar-5

India and Pakistan set to play together? Afro-Asia Cup to comeback after almost 20 years

Photos More in photos

ricky-ponting-and-steve-smith

Top 5 batters with most Test centuries at the SCG

delhi-capitals-7-3

Delhi Capitals ask a star player to play her natural game in WPL 2026

harmanpreet-kaur-and-shafali-verma

Deepti loses no. 1 spot as Australia star reigns

quinton-de-kock-3-2

Why de kock looks like a new batter after his return

mustafizur-rehman-3-2

Another shocker for Mustafizur Rahman ahead of IPL 2026

aminul-islam-4

BCB president Aminul Islam's shocking statement on India hosting T20 World Cup 2026