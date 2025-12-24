5 Indian bowlers with most wickets in 2025: Kuldeep Yadav at top, who are at second and third place? Bumrah at…

The Indian cricket team’s journey for 2025 has come to an end. India’s next international match is against New Zealand on January 11th. So, before the year ends, let’s take a look at which bowlers took the most wickets for Team India in international cricket this year.

Kuldeep Yadav

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the highest wicket-taker for Team India in international cricket this year. Kuldeep took 60 wickets in 28 innings across 25 international matches this year. His economy rate was 4.58, and his best performance was 5 wickets for 82 runs. Yadav took four wickets in an innings five times and five wickets in an innings once this year.

Varun Chakaravarthy

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has had a memorable return to international cricket. In 2025, Varun took 46 wickets in 22 innings across 24 matches. His best figures were 5 wickets for 24 runs. He also claimed five wickets in an innings twice and four wickets once.

Jasprit Bumrah

India’s premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, played 21 international matches this year and took 45 wickets in 25 innings. Bumrah’s best performance was 5 wickets for 27 runs. The star pacer claimed five-wicket hauls on three occasions during the year.

Mohammed Siraj

Another fast bowler, Mohammed Siraj, didn’t get many opportunities this year, but his performance was outstanding. Siraj took 45 wickets in 22 innings across 13 international matches this year. His best figures were 6 wickets for 70 runs. He also claimed four wickets in an innings twice and five wickets in an innings twice during the year.

Ravindra Jadeja

Team India’s brilliant all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took 37 wickets with his left-arm spin bowling in 2025. Jadeja achieved this feat in 28 innings across 20 matches. His best bowling figures were 4 wickets for 50 runs. Jadeja took four wickets in an innings on four occasions.