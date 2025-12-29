Abhishek Sharma to Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Look at the top young Indian stars, who stole the spotlight in 2025

In 2025, several young Indian cricketers shone brightly. These young Indian cricketers impressed at both the international and domestic levels. Here are five young cricketers who made headlines this year because of their performances.

1. Abhishek Sharma

The 25-year-old opening batsman has played 21 T20 matches, scoring 859 runs at an average of 42.95. During this time, Abhishek scored one century and five half-centuries. Abhishek was the star of the 2025 Asia Cup, scoring 314 runs in 7 matches at an average of 44.86. He was the highest run-scorer in the tournament, for which he was named ”Player of the Tournament”.

2. Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Next on the list is star Indian batter, who made his IPL debut at the tender age of 14, grabbed headlines by scoring a century in just 35 balls. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has also scored centuries in youth ODIs and Test matches, as well as in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. This year, Vaibhav scored 223 runs in 4 youth Test matches at an average of 31.85. In 12 youth ODI matches, he scored 690 runs at an average of 57.50, including two centuries.

3. Kumar Kushagra

Jharkhand’s 21-year-old star player, Kumar Kushagra, has impressed with his batting in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Kushagra scored 422 runs in 10 matches at an average of 60.29, including 34 fours and 22 sixes. During this period, he played innings of 84, 86, and 81 runs. His knock of 81 runs in the final match played a crucial role in securing the title victory for Jharkhand.

4. Sushant Mishra

Next on the list, a 24-year-old fast bowler Sushant Mishra, who took 22 wickets in 11 matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025, at an average of 17.18. Playing for Jharkhand, Sushant took 3 wickets for 27 runs in the final match.

5. Anshul Kamboj

Anshul Kamboj, who had an unsuccessful Test debut for India, has had a stellar domestic season this year. The 25-year-old fast bowler took 21 wickets in 11 matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at an average of 17.67. He also picked up 8 wickets in 8 matches for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.