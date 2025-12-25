×

Amol Muzumdar reveals new experiment plans ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup

Team India Women's coach Amol Muzumdar reveals new experiment plans of team ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup.

yash.chauhan
By Yash Chauhan Last Updated on - December 25, 2025 9:26 PM IST

A well-settled India are trying out a few new things in the ongoing five-match T20I series against visiting Sri Lanka keeping in mind next year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the UK, said head coach Amol Muzumdar here on Thursday.

Reigning ODI world champions India have already taken a 2-0 lead and are hoping to seal the series here on Friday in the third game.

India had won the first two T20Is by eight and seven wickets respectively in Visakhapatnam.

We tried to be as settled as possible during the ODI World Cup as well. Six months down the line there is a T20 World Cup and we are very well aware of certain things, what we need to do and in what direction we want to take this T20 side,” Muzumdar said on the eve of the game.

Trying out a lot of stuff, making sure that we are well and truly settled before the World Cup.

Muzumdar said India are a progressive side, which is constantly looking to improve in all departments of the game.

We consistently talk about improving in all the three facets of the game. In fact, there is a fourth one now, which is fitness. Nothing in particular about one facet of the game.

We are a progressive side, constantly we are trying to improve day by day,” he said.

The coach said his wards are currently basking in the afterglow of the ODI World Cup win.

I haven’t seen any changes in the last 45 days. Whatever it is, it’s a pleasant change. They seemed to be more happy on the ground. It’s a good place to be in.

The tag they will always carry that now and they are well equipped to carry that tag. Whatever I saw in the first two games it was a fantastic effort,” Muzumdar said.

He, however, warned his team never to underestimate Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka is a very good side, there is no doubt about it. Every opponent we look at it as a challenge. We have got some fantastic players but every opponent we do treat them with equal respect.

Muzumdar said he hasn’t decided the playing XI as yet and will take a call on Friday morning.

With PTI Inputs.

