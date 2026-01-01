Ashwin warns ODI cricket could lose relevance after 2027 World Cup without Kohli and Rohit

The One-Day International format will struggle for survival and relevance after the 2027 World Cup once its bonafide greats Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma decide to call time, says former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

While Kohli and Rohit’s participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy has created a lot of buzz, Ashwin believes with the expansion of T20 leagues and Test cricket already having its own currency, the space for 50-overs format is gradually shrinking.

“I am not sure about future of ODI after 2027 World Cup. I am a little worried about it. Of course, I am following Vijay Hazare Trophy but the manner in which I followed SMAT, I am finding slightly difficult to follow,” Ashwin said on his Hindi YouTube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat‘.

TRENDING NOW

“Also, we need to know what audience wants to watch. I feel Test cricket still has space but ODI cricket, I truly feel (it) doesn’t have the space,” Ashwin, India’s most astute cricket pundit currently, was categorical in his assessment.

India’s second highest wicket-taker across formats with 765 scalps, Ashwin voiced his concern over the future of the format once Kohli and Rohit, with a combined total of 86 ODI tons, walk away.

“Look, Rohit and Virat came back to Vijay Hazare Trophy and people started watching it. We have known that sport is always bigger than individuals but at times these players (Ro-Ko) need to come back to make the game relevant,” he observed.

“Vijay Hazare Trophy (national one-dayers), of course, is a domestic competition that not a lot of people follow, but they did (so now) because Virat and Rohit were playing. Even then, what happens when they stop playing ODIs?” he wondered.

With PTI Inputs.