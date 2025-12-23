Bad news for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 and Virat Kohli fans as permission to host matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium denied ahead of the IPL 2026

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh on Tuesday said that permission has been denied to hold the Vijay Hazare Trophy match at the city’s Chinnaswamy Stadium on December 24.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had sought permission to hold the match without allowing spectators for now. State Home Minister G Parameshwara had constituted a committee to examine on giving permissions to hold cricket matches at the stadium. The committee had visited the stadium on Monday.

Matches were stopped at the Chinnaswamy stadium after a stampede had occurred outside it during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL victory celebration on June 4, in which 11 people died.

The match will now be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence on the outskirts of the city, near the Kempegowda International Airport, according to official sources.

“There may be some confusion among you (media) whether there is permission to hold a cricket match or not (at Chinnaswamy stadium). There is no need for confusion. As you are aware, our committee had gone there yesterday. Based on the committee’s recommendation, permission has been rejected. So there is no match there tomorrow,” Singh told reporters.

“The committee had gone to the stadium yesterday on the instructions of the Home Department….as per the report, permission has not been granted for the match tomorrow. The committee has given a detailed report, but as of now the permission is not there.“

With PTI Inputs.