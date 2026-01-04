×

Bangladesh breaks silence on Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL release, major concerns to the ICC

yash.chauhan
By Yash Chauhan Last Updated on - January 4, 2026 11:07 AM IST

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been instructed by its sports ministry to seek shifting of the country’s T20 World Cup league games from India to Sri Lanka as there are “concerns about players’ safety” following Mustafizur Rahman’s ouster from the IPL on BCCI instructions.

The Shah Rukh Khan co-owned IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released the Bangladesh left-arm pacer, who was bought for Rs 9.20 crore after a bidding war at last month’s auctions in Abu Dhabi, following BCCI’s diktat.

BCB president and former Bangladesh skipper Aminul Islam Bulbul refrained from making any public comment after an Emergency board meeting following the development.

However, government advisor Asif Nazrul said he has instructed the Board to ask the Jay Shah-led ICC to shift Bangladesh’s four league games — three in Kolkata and one in Mumbai — to Sri Lanka.

As the adviser in charge of the Ministry of Sports, I have instructed the Cricket Control Board to put the entire matter in writing and explain it to the ICC,” Nazrul wrote in Bengali on his Facebook page.

Playing in India would not be safe for the Bangladesh team: Asif Nazrul

The board must make it clear that if a Bangladeshi cricketer, despite being under contract, cannot play in India, then the Bangladesh national team cannot feel safe travelling to India to play the World Cup.

I have also directed the board to formally request that Bangladesh’s World Cup matches be held in Sri Lanka instead,” he further wrote.

BCCI

BCCI source reaction on Bangladesh’s demand

A BCCI source, however, insisted that the shift is next to impossible with just a month left for the tournament.

You can’t just change games at someone’s whims and fancies. It is a logistical nightmare. Think about opposition teams. Their air tickets, hotels are booked.

Also on all days there are three games each which means one game is in Sri Lanka. There is broadcast crew. So it will be easier said than done,” the BCCI source said.

Bangladesh demands to suspend IPL broadcasting in Bangladesh

Nazrul also said that he has requested the adviser for Bangladesh’s Information and Broadcasting Ministry (I&B) to ensure that broadcast of IPL in Bangladesh is suspended.

I have requested the adviser for Information and Broadcasting to ensure that the broadcast of the IPL in Bangladesh is also suspended.

Under no circumstances will we tolerate any insult to Bangladeshi cricket, cricketers, or Bangladesh itself. The days of servitude are over,” he said.

With PTI Inputs.

