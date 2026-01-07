BCB receives another message from ICC, after rejection of their plea to shift matches

Bangladesh cricket team

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday said the ICC is “willing to work closely” with it to address “security concerns” around the team’s participation in the T20 World Cup in India even though its demand for a change of venue has not yet been accepted.

The T20 World Cup starts on February 7 and Bangladesh are due to play their four games in Kolkata and Mumbai.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board has received response from the ICC regarding the Board’s expressed concerns over the safety and security of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team in India for the ICC T20 World Cup, including the request for relocation of the team’s matches,” the BCB said in a statement here.

“In its communication, the ICC has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the full and uninterrupted participation of the Bangladesh team in the tournament.

“The ICC has conveyed its willingness to work closely with the BCB to address the concerns raised and has assured that the Board’s inputs will be welcomed and duly considered as part of the detailed security planning for the event,” it added.

Hostilities shot up between India and Bangladesh following Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman’s ouster from the IPL on BCCI’s instructions.

The Indian Board did not give a clear reason for the decision but it was largely attributed to the deepening diplomatic tensions between the two neighbours in the wake of attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

With PTI Inputs.