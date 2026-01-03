BCCI ask Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR to release Bangladesh star Mustafizur Rahman due to recent controversy

The BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its squad ahead of the Indian Premier League’s 2026 edition amid the growing strain in bilateral ties between the two countries
KKR had acquired the services of the 30-year-old left-armer for Rs 9.20 crore from a base price of Rs 2 crore after an intense bidding war with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the players’ auction last month.
The BCCI said KKR will be allowed to name a replacement player if required.
TRENDING NOW
“The BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from its squad. They can ask for replacement, if needed. And upon request, BCCI will allow a replacement player,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI here on Saturday.
Asked why the BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to do so, he replied, “Because of recent developments all across.“
The pressure had been mounting on the BCCI over the participation of the Bangladesh cricketer amid recent killing of a Hindu man in the country and India’s expression of concern for the safety of minorities there.
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.