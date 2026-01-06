Big blow for Mustafizur Rahman after exclusion from the IPL 2026, ‘Unlikely to receive…’

×

yash.chauhan
By Yash Chauhan Last Updated on - January 6, 2026 11:59 AM IST

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman is unlikely to receive any financial compensation after being released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the instructions of the BCCI, despite having no role in the circumstances that led to the termination of his contract.

Mustafizur, who was bought by KKR for Rs 9.20 crore at the IPL auction following competitive bids from Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, had to be let go in the wake of the recent atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, a development that prompted the Indian board to step in.

In a retaliatory move, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has demanded the shifting of their T20 World Cup games from India to Sri Lanka.

While the move has triggered debate over the player’s rights, especially since he neither voluntarily pulled out of the competition nor was accused of any wrongdoing, sources say the existing insurance framework leaves little room for compensation.

The salaries of all IPL players are insured. For foreign international players, normally the franchise pays if he is injured after joining the camp or during the course of the tournament.

Normally up to 50 percent is paid from insurance. It is better for India’s injured centrally contracted cricketers who normally get paid by the BCCI,” an IPL source in the know of things told PTI on condition of anonymity.

However, Mustafizur’s case does not fall under the standard insurance clauses. Since the release was not due to injury or a cricketing reason linked to participation in the league, KKR are not contractually bound to pay him any amount.

In case of an insurance claim, this current situation isn’t covered so KKR are under no official obligation to pay a penny.

It is unfortunate but Mustafiz doesn’t have much option but to take a legal route and that too IPL comes under Indian law jurisdiction. No overseas cricketer would want to go through this or take the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) route,” the source said.

With PTI Inputs.

