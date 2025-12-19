×

HomePhotos Kapil Dev BLASTS Gambhir's role in Indian Team

‘Coach or Manager?’ Kapil Dev on Gautam Gambhir’s role with the Indian cricket team

India face South Africa in the 5th T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Kapil Dev raises questions about Gambhir's role in the team.

srijal.upadhyay
By Srijal Upadhyay Last Updated on - December 19, 2025 12:48 PM IST

India’s first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev on Thursday said a modern-day head coach’s role is more about “managing” players than actually coaching them, amid criticism surrounding Gautam Gambhir’s working style.

Gautam Gambhir

Following India’s 0-2 Test series defeat to South Africa, Gambhir has come under fire as India’s head coach and his ploy of constant player rotation and reliance on part-timers have been slammed.

Kapil Dev

Kapil said the term ‘coach’ is often misunderstood in contemporary cricket.

Today that word called a coach… ‘coach’ is a very common word today. Gautam Gambhir can’t be a coach. He can be a manager of the team,” Kapil said at the Indian Chamber of Commerce ICC Centenary Session.

When you say coach, coach is where I learn in the school and college. Those were the people, my coach there. They can manage me,” he added.

Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav

TRENDING NOW


Kapil said, “How can you be a coach when they have given a name to let’s say anybody a leg spinner? How can Gautam can be a coach to a leg spinner or to the wicket-keeper?

Kapil Dev

I think you have to manage. That’s more important. As a manager you give them encouragement to say you can do it because when you become a manager the young boys look up to you,” he said.

Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir

How can my manager or captain can give me that comfort and that’s what the manager and captain’s job is — to give comfort to the team and always say ‘you can do better’. That’s the way I look at it.”

India and South Africa’s 5th T20I will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 19, 2025. India currently leads the five-match series 2-1 and will look to secure the series with a victory in the final T20I against South Africa.

( With PTI Inputs )

Latest news

rohit-sharma-13-9

Fan asks Rohit Sharma for a vada pav during training session

By Yash Chauhan
icc-and-bangladesh

ICC rejects Bangladesh's request to shift matches from India

By Yash Chauhan

Михаил Зборовский: Как алго

By Krishnakant Kukreti
nepal-cricket-6

Rohit Paudel leads Nepal squad for T20 World Cup 2026

By Srijal Upadhyay
shaheen-afridi-23

Shaheen Afridi injury: Will he make it to the T20 World Cup?

By Srijal Upadhyay

trending this week

shubman-gill-and-jadeja

IND vs WI 2nd Test Preview: Will the pitch reward batsmen or give spinners the upper hand?

ipl-10

List of players from Each country to have Registered for the Indian Premier League 2025 auction

thomas-jack-draca-2

First Italian player to Register for Mega Auctions of the IPL 2025

ipl-auction-11

IPL mega auction Date and Venue confirmed- Clash with 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

arshdeep-singh-41

Arshdeep Singh unfollows Punjab Kings after they Released him before IPL 2025 Mega Auction

rohit-and-babar-5

India and Pakistan set to play together? Afro-Asia Cup to comeback after almost 20 years

Photos More in photos

ricky-ponting-and-steve-smith

Top 5 batters with most Test centuries at the SCG

delhi-capitals-7-3

Delhi Capitals ask a star player to play her natural game in WPL 2026

harmanpreet-kaur-and-shafali-verma

Deepti loses no. 1 spot as Australia star reigns

quinton-de-kock-3-2

Why de kock looks like a new batter after his return

mustafizur-rehman-3-2

Another shocker for Mustafizur Rahman ahead of IPL 2026

aminul-islam-4

BCB president Aminul Islam's shocking statement on India hosting T20 World Cup 2026