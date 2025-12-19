‘Coach or Manager?’ Kapil Dev on Gautam Gambhir’s role with the Indian cricket team

India’s first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev on Thursday said a modern-day head coach’s role is more about “managing” players than actually coaching them, amid criticism surrounding Gautam Gambhir’s working style.
Following India’s 0-2 Test series defeat to South Africa, Gambhir has come under fire as India’s head coach and his ploy of constant player rotation and reliance on part-timers have been slammed.
Kapil said the term ‘coach’ is often misunderstood in contemporary cricket.
“Today that word called a coach… ‘coach’ is a very common word today. Gautam Gambhir can’t be a coach. He can be a manager of the team,” Kapil said at the Indian Chamber of Commerce ICC Centenary Session.
“When you say coach, coach is where I learn in the school and college. Those were the people, my coach there. They can manage me,” he added.
TRENDING NOW
Kapil said, “How can you be a coach when they have given a name to let’s say anybody a leg spinner? How can Gautam can be a coach to a leg spinner or to the wicket-keeper?“
“I think you have to manage. That’s more important. As a manager you give them encouragement to say you can do it because when you become a manager the young boys look up to you,” he said.
“How can my manager or captain can give me that comfort and that’s what the manager and captain’s job is — to give comfort to the team and always say ‘you can do better’. That’s the way I look at it.”
India and South Africa’s 5th T20I will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 19, 2025. India currently leads the five-match series 2-1 and will look to secure the series with a victory in the final T20I against South Africa.
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.