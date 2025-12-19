‘Coach or Manager?’ Kapil Dev on Gautam Gambhir’s role with the Indian cricket team

India’s first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev on Thursday said a modern-day head coach’s role is more about “managing” players than actually coaching them, amid criticism surrounding Gautam Gambhir’s working style.

Following India’s 0-2 Test series defeat to South Africa, Gambhir has come under fire as India’s head coach and his ploy of constant player rotation and reliance on part-timers have been slammed.

Kapil said the term ‘coach’ is often misunderstood in contemporary cricket.

“Today that word called a coach… ‘coach’ is a very common word today. Gautam Gambhir can’t be a coach. He can be a manager of the team,” Kapil said at the Indian Chamber of Commerce ICC Centenary Session.

“When you say coach, coach is where I learn in the school and college. Those were the people, my coach there. They can manage me,” he added.

Kapil said, “How can you be a coach when they have given a name to let’s say anybody a leg spinner? How can Gautam can be a coach to a leg spinner or to the wicket-keeper?“

“I think you have to manage. That’s more important. As a manager you give them encouragement to say you can do it because when you become a manager the young boys look up to you,” he said.

“How can my manager or captain can give me that comfort and that’s what the manager and captain’s job is — to give comfort to the team and always say ‘you can do better’. That’s the way I look at it.”

( With PTI Inputs )