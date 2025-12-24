Disappointing Ashes for Cameron Green: Former Australia captain shares advice to get back on track

×

The legendary Ricky Pointing has advised tall Australian all-rounder Cameron Green to keep things simple and not over analyse or tinker with his game in order to find the right approach in Tests.

Green, who recently became the costliest overseas buy in IPL history at the mini auction after being purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders for a Rs 25.20 crore, has had an underwhelming Ashes series against England.

While Australia have already clinched the Ashes after winning the first three Tests, Green has scored just 76 runs and picked up two wickets.

Apparently, he’s a very deep thinker about his own game and likes to tinker with things a lot,” former Australia captain Ponting said on the ICC Review.

But if I had some advice for him, it’d be just keep things as simple as you can, think about what you’ve done at domestic cricket and take your domestic game to the Test match and back it in for a while,” he added.

Green, who made his debut against India five years back in Adelaide, has so far played 35 Tests with the pace-bowling all-rounder taking 37 wickets and chipping in with 1,641 runs at an average of around 33.

( With PTI Inputs )

