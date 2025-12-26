England star player Joe Root achieves a major milestone, surpasses Alastair Cook

The fourth Test of the Ashes series has been kicked off. However, the hosts Australia are set to expand their lead in the series. Australia are leading the series by 3-1.

However, here is the list of star England players with the most appearances for England in the Test format. Have a look and find out the cricketers.

1. James Anderson

The star England player and one of the toughest bowlers of all time. James Anderson tops the list with the total number of 188 matches. In his test career, Anderson has clinched 704 wickets with the highest figures of 7/42.

2. Stuart Broad

The next cricketer on the list is a former England star and one of the impactful bowlers of all time. Stuart Broad is in second place as he played 167 matches for England and took 604 wickets with the best bowling figures of 8/15.

3. Joe Root

Next on the list is a star England player and one of the greatest batters of all time. Joe Root, who is known for his calm batting and aggressive intent. Root has played in 162 matches for England and scored 13762 runs with 40 centuries and 66 fifties with the highest score of 262.

4. Alastair Cook

The final star on the list is one of the most successful captains of the England team. Alastair Cook, who is known for his great leadership qualities and great batting performances. Cook has played 161 matches for England and scored 12,472 runs with 33 centuries and 57 fifties with the highest score of 294.