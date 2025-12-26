×

HomePhotos Joe Root creates history by surpassing Alastair Cook

England star player Joe Root achieves a major milestone, surpasses Alastair Cook

England star player Joe Root achieves a major milestone by surpassing Alastair Cook. Have a look and find out the record.

yash.chauhan
By Yash Chauhan Last Updated on - December 26, 2025 3:25 PM IST

The fourth Test of the Ashes series has been kicked off. However, the hosts Australia are set to expand their lead in the series. Australia are leading the series by 3-1.

However, here is the list of star England players with the most appearances for England in the Test format. Have a look and find out the cricketers.

1. James Anderson

The star England player and one of the toughest bowlers of all time. James Anderson tops the list with the total number of 188 matches. In his test career, Anderson has clinched 704 wickets with the highest figures of 7/42.

2. Stuart Broad

The next cricketer on the list is a former England star and one of the impactful bowlers of all time. Stuart Broad is in second place as he played 167 matches for England and took 604 wickets with the best bowling figures of 8/15.

Joe Root hundred

TRENDING NOW


3. Joe Root

Next on the list is a star England player and one of the greatest batters of all time. Joe Root, who is known for his calm batting and aggressive intent. Root has played in 162 matches for England and scored 13762 runs with 40 centuries and 66 fifties with the highest score of 262.

Sir Alastair Cook is on number 1 as most runs test opener

4. Alastair Cook

The final star on the list is one of the most successful captains of the England team. Alastair Cook, who is known for his great leadership qualities and great batting performances. Cook has played 161 matches for England and scored 12,472 runs with 33 centuries and 57 fifties with the highest score of 294.

Latest news

rohit-sharma-13-9

Fan asks Rohit Sharma for a vada pav during training session

By Yash Chauhan
icc-and-bangladesh

ICC rejects Bangladesh's request to shift matches from India

By Yash Chauhan

Михаил Зборовский: Как алго

By Krishnakant Kukreti
nepal-cricket-6

Rohit Paudel leads Nepal squad for T20 World Cup 2026

By Srijal Upadhyay
shaheen-afridi-23

Shaheen Afridi injury: Will he make it to the T20 World Cup?

By Srijal Upadhyay

trending this week

shubman-gill-and-jadeja

IND vs WI 2nd Test Preview: Will the pitch reward batsmen or give spinners the upper hand?

ipl-10

List of players from Each country to have Registered for the Indian Premier League 2025 auction

thomas-jack-draca-2

First Italian player to Register for Mega Auctions of the IPL 2025

ipl-auction-11

IPL mega auction Date and Venue confirmed- Clash with 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

arshdeep-singh-41

Arshdeep Singh unfollows Punjab Kings after they Released him before IPL 2025 Mega Auction

rohit-and-babar-5

India and Pakistan set to play together? Afro-Asia Cup to comeback after almost 20 years

Photos More in photos

ricky-ponting-and-steve-smith

Top 5 batters with most Test centuries at the SCG

delhi-capitals-7-3

Delhi Capitals ask a star player to play her natural game in WPL 2026

harmanpreet-kaur-and-shafali-verma

Deepti loses no. 1 spot as Australia star reigns

quinton-de-kock-3-2

Why de kock looks like a new batter after his return

mustafizur-rehman-3-2

Another shocker for Mustafizur Rahman ahead of IPL 2026

aminul-islam-4

BCB president Aminul Islam's shocking statement on India hosting T20 World Cup 2026