From Anrich Nortje to Dale Steyn: Top 5 South Africa wicket takers in T20 World Cup history

Anrich Nortje and Dale Steyn

The T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 is delivering pure fire today in Ahmedabad. West Indies and South Africa lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in what feels like a quarter-final already. South Africa come in flying high after smashing India by 76 runs, while West Indies showed no mercy, hammering Zimbabwe by 107 runs. Both teams know a win here almost books their semi-final ticket in Group 1. Kagiso Rabada, South Africa’s spearhead with 32 wickets in T20 World Cups, second only to Anrich Nortje’s 37.

Here are the South Africa’s top 5 highest wicket-takers in T20 World Cup history.

1. Anrich Nortje – 37 wickets

With 37 wickets, Anrich Nortje is South Africa’s highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history. His express pace and sharp bounce have troubled top batters across editions.

2. Kagiso Rabada – 32 wickets

Kagiso Rabada sits second with 32 wickets in T20 World Cups. Known for his accuracy and lethal yorkers, Rabada has consistently delivered in high-pressure matches.

3. Dale Steyn – 30 wickets

Dale Steyn claimed 30 wickets in his T20 World Cup career. The legendary pacer was renowned for his swing, seam movement, and raw pace, leaving a lasting impact on the tournament.

4. Morne Morkel – 24 wickets

Morne Morkel picked up 24 wickets in T20 World Cups. His height, bounce, and disciplined line made him a key weapon for South Africa in the early editions.

5. Tabraiz Shamsi – 23 wickets

Tabraiz Shamsi has taken 23 wickets in T20 World Cups so far. His left-arm wrist spin and clever variations make him a vital asset in the middle overs.