Ricky Ponting and Steve Smith

The Sydney Cricket Ground has long been a stage where cricketing legends make history, producing memorable innings that fans cherish for generations. Over the years, a select group of batters has consistently dominated this iconic venue.

From Ricky Ponting’s record-breaking feats to Steve Smith’s modern-day brilliance, here’s are the five batters with the most Test centuries at the SCG, highlighting the players who have made the ground their favorite hunting ground.

1. Ricky Ponting

Arguably Australia’s greatest match‑winner, Ricky Ponting’s dominance at the Sydney Cricket Ground remains unmatched. Across 16 Tests at the SCG, he scored 1480 runs and struck six centuries, repeatedly delivering big-match innings and turning the venue into one of his most productive grounds. He holds the record for the most Test hundreds at the SCG, a mark unmatched by any other player.

2. Steve Smith

Smith has been prolific at the SCG, making the venue his favorite ground. In just 13 Tests at Sydney, he has scored over 1200 runs and hit five Test hundreds, including one in the 2025-26 Ashes, consistently playing long, match-changing innings that put him second on this elite list.

Wally Hammond

3. Wally Hammond

The English legend Wally Hammond also made a huge impact at the SCG, scoring four Test centuries in just five matches, including a commanding double hundred, making him one of the few non‑Australians on this elite list and leaving a lasting mark on the historic ground.

4. Usman Khawaja

The local favorite and SCG stalwart, Usman Khawaja has enjoyed a special connection with the ground, scoring four Test centuries in 10 matches at his home venue, combining calm defence with elegant strokeplay and often anchoring Australia’s innings in crucial moments, making him joint third behind Ponting and Smith.

5. David Warner

Another Australian great, David Warner brought pace and intent to Test cricket at the SCG, featuring in 12 matches at the venue where he struck four centuries, scored quickly at the top of the order, and regularly gave Australia strong starts that set the tone for the rest of the match, contributing big runs in key matches.