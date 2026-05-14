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Good news for Mumbai Indians fans as Rohit Sharma is all set to surpass Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, becomes…

Edited By : Yash Chauhan | May 14, 2026, 05:18 PM IST

Published On May 14, 2026, 05:18 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 14, 2026, 05:18 PM IST

Star Mumbai Indians player Rohit Sharma is all set to achieve a major feat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

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1. Virat Kohli:

However, let’s discuss the players with the maximum matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The list includes one of the finest players of all time.

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2. MS Dhoni:

The first player on the list is a star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Virat Kohli, who played 279 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history and tops the list.

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3. Rohit Sharma:

The second player on the list is a legendary player and one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batters of all time, MS Dhoni, who played 278 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL).


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4. Ravindra Jadeja:

The third player on the list is Rohit Sharma, who is known for his impressive batting performance and iconic knocks. Rohit Sharma has played 278 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far. On Thursday, Mumbai Indians will face Punjab Kings, so Rohit Sharma could break Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni’s record.

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5. Dinesh Karthik:

The fourth player on the list is star Indian all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, who impressed the fans with his all-round heroics and brilliance. Jadeja has played 265 matches in the tournament so far.

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