Good news for RCB fans! Krunal Pandya joins brother Hardik in ELITE IPL list after 2026 title win, becomes…

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, has been completed. Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the tournament for the second time by defeating Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets. RCB put their best in the tournament to witness this day. After this intense final match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Let's discuss the players with the most trophies in the tournament so far.