Good news for RCB fans! Krunal Pandya joins brother Hardik in ELITE IPL list after 2026 title win, becomes…

Published On Jun 01, 2026, 12:43 AM IST
Last UpdatedJun 01, 2026, 12:43 AM IST
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, has been completed. Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the tournament for the second time by defeating Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets. RCB put their best in the tournament to witness this day. After this intense final match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Let's discuss the players with the most trophies in the tournament so far.
Star RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya joins an elite list after RCB win second consecutive title in IPL. Take a look and find out.
The first names on the list is very obvious. Yes, you guessed it right, star Mumbai Indians player and one of the most successful captains of all time, Rohit Sharma holds the record for the most IPL trophies (6 titles), 1 with Deccan Chargers (2009) and 5 with Mumbai Indians (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020).
The second player on the list is a former Indian cricketer and one of the greatest batters of all time, Ambati Rayudu, who holds 6 trophies in the Indian Premier League (IPL), 3 with Mumbai Indians (2013, 2015, 2017) and 3 with Chennai Super Kings (2010, 2021, 2023).
The third player on the list is former Indian cricketer and one of the greatest captains and players in the Indian Premier League (IPL), MS Dhoni, who holds the record of five titles with Chennai Super Kings (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023)
The fourth player on the list is Hardik Pandya, who has been a part of Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Pandya holds five titles, with 4 with Mumbai Indians (2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) and 1 with Gujarat Titans (2022).
The last player on the list is a star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player and one of the finest all-rounders of all time, Krunal Pandya, who holds five titles, three with Mumbai Indians and two with Royal Challengers Bengalurur (RCB).