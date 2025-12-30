Happy birthday Joe Root: England star turns 35, revisiting his 5 most iconic Test Innings

Joe Root hundred

On Joe Root’s birthday, we celebrate the legendary English cricketer’s career with a look back at his 5 most devastating Test innings. Root has long been a key figure in the England Test team, and his ability to dominate in the longest format of the game has made him one of the most admired modern-day cricketers. Here are some of his best innings that defined his Test career.

Top 5 Joe Root’s Test Innings

1. 180 vs Sri Lanka (2016, Headingley)

Root’s commanding 180 anchored England’s innings against Sri Lanka in 2016. His solid technique and resilience were on full display, as he played a defining knock that put England in control of the match. This innings showcased Root’s ability to pace his innings expertly, making it a career highlight.

2. 254 vs Pakistan (2016, Old Trafford)

One of Root’s most iconic knocks, the 254 against Pakistan is still remembered as one of the best innings in recent Test cricket history. Root’s unbeaten 254 took England to a commanding position, and his ability to bat for long periods without losing focus was remarkable. This innings included multiple partnerships and was key in setting up England’s victory.

3. 190 vs India (2021, Ahmedabad)

Root’s 190 in Ahmedabad during the 2021 series against India was nothing short of stunning. Facing some of the world’s best spinners on a challenging pitch, Root played a series of sublime strokes. This innings highlighted his adaptability to different conditions and his ability to thrive under pressure.

4. 128 vs Australia (2015, Lord’s)

In one of the most exciting Ashes series in recent memory, Root’s 128 at Lord’s was a statement of intent. Root ensured that England’s top order held firm against the fierce Australian attack. This innings played a key role in England winning the match and reminded fans of Root’s ability to take control in high-pressure situations.

5. 154 vs New Zealand (2019, Christchurch, 2nd Test)*

Root’s 154 not out against New Zealand in Christchurch was a breathtaking display of skill and patience. He scored at a steady pace while ensuring he carried the innings for England. Root’s calmness under pressure and ability to accumulate runs in difficult conditions made this innings a standout in his career.