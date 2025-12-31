Harmanpreet Kaur admits ODI to T20 shift was tough after India’s 5-0 series win over Sri Lanka

India women win five match T20I series vs Sri Lanka

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Tuesday acknowledged shifting from ODIs to T20Is was tough, but said the 5-0 series win over Sri Lanka has given her side the motivation to raise its standards ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup.

The five-match T20I series was India’s first outing after winning the 50-over World Cup in November, and they blanked a hapless Sri Lanka to underline their form and skill sets across white ball formats.

“2025 has been great for us. All the hard work we have done, this year we have got the credit. Now, it’s about repeating these habits. Going forward, we want to look at this series and think of what we can do ahead,” Harmanpreet said during the post-match presentation.

Sri Lanka challenged India at various junctures, but India managed a 15-run here on Tuesday in the fifth match to wrap an excellent outing for them.

“Shifting to T20 from ODI wasn’t easy but everyone was excited to play. We fought for this and were happy how all things came together. Next is WPL which is important for all of us.

“Hopefully, we play our best cricket and enjoy ourselves. Next six months are important, we want to keep working hard and raising the bar,” she added.

The 36-year-old said the dressing room talks were centred around improving the strike-rate.

“All of us have played a lot of T20 cricket together. It was about believing we can do that. Sir (head coach Amol Muzumdar) spoke about strike rates and lifting the standards. Everyone was happy and we wanted to set that standard,” she said.

Shafali Verma, who was adjudged Player of the Series after hammering three fifties in a row, said she has been working hard on her game.

“My work throughout the year has paid off. I will ensure that I don’t make the mistake I did today (getting out for 5). I will work harder and come back the next time.”

The opener said T20 is her favourite format. “Both are different games. In ODI you have to play along the ground. T20 is my favourite, day by day I am improving and I will become a better player for the team,” she noted.



( With PTI Inputs )