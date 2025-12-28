×

HomePhotos Harmanpreet Kaur reveals a major thing after India's win over Sri Lanka

Harmanpreet Kaur explains over-rate issue after India’s win over Sri Lanka

Star Indian player Harmanpreet Kaur explains about over-rate issues after India's win over Sri Lanka in the 4th T20I.

yash.chauhan
By Yash Chauhan Last Updated on - December 29, 2025 12:07 AM IST

India registered a comprehensive 30-run win over Sri Lanka in the fourth women’s T20I here on Sunday but captain Harmanpreet Kaur admitted that she had to tell her bowlers to rush with their overs towards the end in order to avoid slow over-rate charges.

Harmanpreet was seen worked up towards the end while instructing her teammates towards the end of Sri Lanka’s innings in the second half of the game.

Asked about it at the post-match presentation, she said, “We were getting short in time and I wanted everyone be on time. I didn’t want three fielders outside the in-field. I try to improve from my mistakes.”

The home side rode on Smriti Mandhana (80) and Shafali Verma’s (79) record partnership followed by spinner Vaishnavi Sharma’s impressive 2/24 to beat Sri Lanka and take a 4-0 lead in the five-match series.

(We) should give credit to Shafali and Smriti and then me and Richa finished well.

TRENDING NOW


With the five-match series already in the pocket, Harmanpreet indicated that more changes could be brought in for the final T20I here on Tuesday.

We thought we will give chance to Harleen (Deol), but (given) how it went (today), we sent (in) Richa early. Smriti and Shafali didn’t let Harleen bat.

Adjudged the Player of the Match, Mandhana said she struggled to switch gears for T20I format in the first three matches, having played a lot of ODI cricket in the last six months.

After playing a lot of ODI cricket this year, it was tough get into T20 cricket. It was mentally a little different. (I am) happy that I contributed better today. The plan was similar today as well, no major changes. I had some game plans against them and I practiced a lot,” Mandhana said.

INDW VS SLW

On batting with Shafali, she said, “To watch Shafali bat at the other end is always a treat to the eyes. She does the majority of the hitting in the powerplay. We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. She has matured a lot. In the last one year, there is a different kind of team building, everyone is celebrating everyone’s success.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu took the positives despite the loss, saying her team produced an improved batting show, reaching 191 for 6 in 20 overs.

Latest news

rohit-sharma-13-9

Fan asks Rohit Sharma for a vada pav during training session

By Yash Chauhan
icc-and-bangladesh

ICC rejects Bangladesh's request to shift matches from India

By Yash Chauhan

Михаил Зборовский: Как алго

By Krishnakant Kukreti
nepal-cricket-6

Rohit Paudel leads Nepal squad for T20 World Cup 2026

By Srijal Upadhyay
shaheen-afridi-23

Shaheen Afridi injury: Will he make it to the T20 World Cup?

By Srijal Upadhyay

trending this week

shubman-gill-and-jadeja

IND vs WI 2nd Test Preview: Will the pitch reward batsmen or give spinners the upper hand?

ipl-10

List of players from Each country to have Registered for the Indian Premier League 2025 auction

thomas-jack-draca-2

First Italian player to Register for Mega Auctions of the IPL 2025

ipl-auction-11

IPL mega auction Date and Venue confirmed- Clash with 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

arshdeep-singh-41

Arshdeep Singh unfollows Punjab Kings after they Released him before IPL 2025 Mega Auction

rohit-and-babar-5

India and Pakistan set to play together? Afro-Asia Cup to comeback after almost 20 years

Photos More in photos

ricky-ponting-and-steve-smith

Top 5 batters with most Test centuries at the SCG

delhi-capitals-7-3

Delhi Capitals ask a star player to play her natural game in WPL 2026

harmanpreet-kaur-and-shafali-verma

Deepti loses no. 1 spot as Australia star reigns

quinton-de-kock-3-2

Why de kock looks like a new batter after his return

mustafizur-rehman-3-2

Another shocker for Mustafizur Rahman ahead of IPL 2026

aminul-islam-4

BCB president Aminul Islam's shocking statement on India hosting T20 World Cup 2026