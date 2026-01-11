‘I think he’s retired too early…’: South Africa legend Allan Donald misses THIS Indian star in Test Cricket, his name is…

South African pace legend Allan Donald perceived that Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket a touch sooner, but said the star Indian batter has the hunger to keep himself going till the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Donald, who had developed a cordial relationship with Kohli while working as the bowling coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2014-15, cited for the batter’s excellent work ethics to back his thought.

“You know, I don’t think I’ve ever seen hunger in a player other than Virat. I’ve got massive respect for him. I often talk about it in the dressing rooms and chats about being a champion trainer. There’s no one that trains as hard as him. He is just a machine,” Donald told a select media gathering during SA20.

“I actually miss him in the Test match arena. I think he’s retired too early, but yeah, I look with no doubt we will see him in the white-ball arena in the World Cup very, very soon,” he added.

Donald said South Africa has picked a balanced and strong unit which has the capability to play well in the upcoming T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

“It’s going to be a a heck of a tournament in India, isn’t it? South Africa picked a very strong squad. There might always be question marks about who’s not going and who should have gone and all that kind of stuff. I think India have got the best T20 wickets on the planet. It’s just so hard for any bowler and I’ve seen it in the IPL with scores 124 in a power play. That’s just where the skill of batting has gone.

“If you can win the inches from a bowling point of view and plot your way very carefully and smartly, then, you know, it’s going to come down to that again. So, I hope to see South Africa in the final as well,” he said.

With PTI Inputs.