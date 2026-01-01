×

HomePhotos Ignored Indian star reflects on his struggle and comeback

Ignore Indian star reflects on struggle and comeback ‘I thought I’d never come back…’

Ignored Indian star reflects on his struggles and comeback. Have a look and find out the player's name in this photo gallery.

yash.chauhan
By Yash Chauhan Last Updated on - January 1, 2026 12:03 PM IST

Chetan Sakariya was among India’s pool of Next-Gen pacers until three years back. But the heady days are a speck in the mirror after a long rehabilitation period has left him fighting to regain relevance.

But now, Sakariya has taken a small step in his comeback trail, appearing for Saurashtra in the on-going domestic season, a first for him since February 2024.

When I got injured, I thought I would never come back. Now, I am feeling very good after playing in this domestic season, feel so good after bowling for Saurashtra,” Sakariya told PTI here after Saurashtra’s Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Andhra.

TRENDING NOW


An injury to his bowling (left) wrist in early 2024 temporarily halted his career, and Sakariya said it was a mentally draining phase.

It was very mentally challenging for me. I didn’t believe that I would be able to play cricket again. Some doctors told me that I might not be able to grip the ball again. It was a very difficult time for me as I was not able to believe in myself,” he said. However, Sakariya is no stranger to turmoil, having seen the death of his father and younger brother in 2021 due to separate tragedies.

The 27-year-old said that turbulent period has taught him how to deal with setbacks in life and career.

This situation that I faced in my life was unexpected. I was very young at that age. You know, the whole support system of your family runs together. When it disappears one sudden day, you don’t understand what you will do next.

So at that time, if I hadn’t been a cricketer, I don’t think I would have been able to come back to life. Now, I feel that if any tough situation comes in my life again, I am prepared for it. I know what I have to do,” he explained.

With PTI Inputs

Latest news

rohit-sharma-13-9

Fan asks Rohit Sharma for a vada pav during training session

By Yash Chauhan
icc-and-bangladesh

ICC rejects Bangladesh's request to shift matches from India

By Yash Chauhan

Михаил Зборовский: Как алго

By Krishnakant Kukreti
nepal-cricket-6

Rohit Paudel leads Nepal squad for T20 World Cup 2026

By Srijal Upadhyay
shaheen-afridi-23

Shaheen Afridi injury: Will he make it to the T20 World Cup?

By Srijal Upadhyay

trending this week

shubman-gill-and-jadeja

IND vs WI 2nd Test Preview: Will the pitch reward batsmen or give spinners the upper hand?

ipl-10

List of players from Each country to have Registered for the Indian Premier League 2025 auction

thomas-jack-draca-2

First Italian player to Register for Mega Auctions of the IPL 2025

ipl-auction-11

IPL mega auction Date and Venue confirmed- Clash with 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

arshdeep-singh-41

Arshdeep Singh unfollows Punjab Kings after they Released him before IPL 2025 Mega Auction

rohit-and-babar-5

India and Pakistan set to play together? Afro-Asia Cup to comeback after almost 20 years

Photos More in photos

ricky-ponting-and-steve-smith

Top 5 batters with most Test centuries at the SCG

delhi-capitals-7-3

Delhi Capitals ask a star player to play her natural game in WPL 2026

harmanpreet-kaur-and-shafali-verma

Deepti loses no. 1 spot as Australia star reigns

quinton-de-kock-3-2

Why de kock looks like a new batter after his return

mustafizur-rehman-3-2

Another shocker for Mustafizur Rahman ahead of IPL 2026

aminul-islam-4

BCB president Aminul Islam's shocking statement on India hosting T20 World Cup 2026