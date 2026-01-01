Ignore Indian star reflects on struggle and comeback ‘I thought I’d never come back…’

Chetan Sakariya was among India’s pool of Next-Gen pacers until three years back. But the heady days are a speck in the mirror after a long rehabilitation period has left him fighting to regain relevance.

But now, Sakariya has taken a small step in his comeback trail, appearing for Saurashtra in the on-going domestic season, a first for him since February 2024.

“When I got injured, I thought I would never come back. Now, I am feeling very good after playing in this domestic season, feel so good after bowling for Saurashtra,” Sakariya told PTI here after Saurashtra’s Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Andhra.

An injury to his bowling (left) wrist in early 2024 temporarily halted his career, and Sakariya said it was a mentally draining phase.

“It was very mentally challenging for me. I didn’t believe that I would be able to play cricket again. Some doctors told me that I might not be able to grip the ball again. It was a very difficult time for me as I was not able to believe in myself,” he said. However, Sakariya is no stranger to turmoil, having seen the death of his father and younger brother in 2021 due to separate tragedies.

The 27-year-old said that turbulent period has taught him how to deal with setbacks in life and career.

“This situation that I faced in my life was unexpected. I was very young at that age. You know, the whole support system of your family runs together. When it disappears one sudden day, you don’t understand what you will do next.

“So at that time, if I hadn’t been a cricketer, I don’t think I would have been able to come back to life. Now, I feel that if any tough situation comes in my life again, I am prepared for it. I know what I have to do,” he explained.

With PTI Inputs