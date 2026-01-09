×

‘in my mind…’: Sanskriti Gupta opens up about her manifestation ahead of WPL 2026

Star player Sanskriti Gupta opens up about her manifestation ahead of the WPL 2026. Take a look and find out her statement.

yash.chauhan
January 9, 2026

When auctioneer’s hammer fell in the WPL 2026 mega auction last year, it confirmed Mumbai Indians (MI) bid to successfully re-acquire their off-spin bowling all-rounder Sanskriti Gupta for the upcoming season starting this evening at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Seeing that MI had got her back via a steal at her base price of Rs 20 lakh, Sanskriti’s wish was fulfilled. “I was watching it and a wish was running in my mind that MI should pick me back, so that I can play in my usual way forever. It did happen, and I was so delighted,” recalled Sanskriti in an exclusive conversation with IANS.

For Sanskriti, known for her control while bowling off-spin and big hits as a capable lower-order batter, returning to the franchise with whom she won her first WPL trophy in 2025 represents more than just continuity.

It’s a very good franchise with a very family-like vibe. The thought has always been that I can always maintain my playing style very well if I get to play for MI,” she said.

That family atmosphere appears to be a defining characteristic of the Mumbai Indians setup, and Sanskriti believes it will be crucial to their title defence. With most of their first-choice XI returning, the familiarity factor could prove decisive.

Apart from the retained players, so many of our first eleven players are back. This feels great because all of us have a great bond from playing all matches together and spending a lot of good time off the field. With almost all of us back together, it feels good that we are back for at least the next two years, and hopefully the bonding between us becomes stronger than ever,” she said.

With IANS Inputs.

