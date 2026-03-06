IND vs ENG: India shatter multiple T20 World Cup records in historic semi-final vs England

Team India records

India set a massive total of 253 for 7 against England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This is the highest team score in a T20 World Cup knockout match. India broke West Indies record, they had scored 205 for 4 against Australia in the 2012 semi-final in Colombo.

India now have most 250+ totals in T20Is

With this innings, India became the team with the most 250-plus scores in T20 cricket. India now have six such totals, breaking Sunrisers Hyderabad’s record of five 250+ scores.

Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube

Most sixes in a T20 World Cup innings

India smashed 19 sixes in their innings against England – the joint-most sixes in a T20 World Cup innings. They equalled West Indies (19 sixes vs Zimbabwe in Mumbai this season) and Netherlands (19 sixes vs Ireland in Sylhet, 2014).

Shivam Dube

Second-highest boundary count in T20 World Cup innings

India hit 37 boundaries in total (19 sixes and 18 fours). This is the second-highest number of boundaries in a T20 World Cup innings. Sri Lanka hold the record with 41 boundaries (30 fours and 11 sixes) against Kenya in 2007.

Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma

Second-fastest 100 and strong 200 for India in knockouts

India reached 100 runs in just 8.3 overs – the second-fastest team 100 in T20 World Cup knockout history. New Zealand hold the record with 100 in 7.5 overs against South Africa in the first semi-final of this tournament. India also scored the second-fastest 200 in T20 World Cup history, reaching it in 16.5 overs. Their fastest was 200 in 16.4 overs against Zimbabwe earlier in the tournament.

IND vs NZ

India’s explosive batting display, led by Sanju Samson’s 89 off 42 balls, has put them in a commanding position in the semi-final. The records broken show the firepower in this Indian batting line-up as they chase a second straight T20 World Cup title. The Men in Blue now await the winner of the first semi-final to face New Zealand in the final on March 8 in Ahmedabad.