IND vs SL 3rd T20I: Harmanpreet credits bowlers, lauds aggressive mindset ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur highlights India's aggressive T20 shift after sealing the Women's T20I series vs Sri Lanka 3-0.

srijal.upadhyay
By Srijal Upadhyay Last Updated on - December 27, 2025 9:11 AM IST
Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Friday said the Women in Blue achieved their objective of adopting a more aggressive approach during the series win over Sri Lanka, keeping an eye on next year’s T20 World Cup.

Harmanpreet kaur and Shafali Verma

India defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the third WT20I to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Having already clinched their maiden ODI World Cup last month, India have now shifted focus to the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in England and Wales from June 12 to July 5 next year.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma
Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma

It was a great series for all of us. That’s what we discussed after the World Cup that we have to raise our standard and be more aggressive in T20s because the World Cup is coming up so very happy with our overall performances.” Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation.

India womens

The skipper singled out the bowling unit for praise, crediting them for consistently restricting Sri Lanka to modest totals throughout the series.

I think the contribution from our bowlers (has been a highlight) because in T20 cricket, the bowling is very important. Today we are in this position because of our bowlers so credit goes to them.”

Renuka Singh

The skipper said the decision to rotate the bowlers in the series was a planned move and lauded pacer Renuka Singh Thakur for her impressive comeback spell of 4 for 21.

First six overs, we know their top order was very important so today we wanted to go with Renuka because she can give us these breakthroughs.

First over wasn’t something we expected, but the way she came back and picked four wickets, which was great,” Harmanpreet said.

( With PTI Inputs )

