HomePhotos IPL 2026: Top 5 value picks that surprised everyone

IPL 2026 Auction shockers: 5-star players bought at bargain price

From David Miller to Quinton de Kock, these five IPL 2026 mini-auction buys were snapped up at bargain prices.

srijal.upadhyay
By Srijal Upadhyay Last Updated on - December 17, 2025 12:16 PM IST
IPL 2026 auction

The IPL 2026 auction produced several eye-catching bids, with some players attracting massive sums while others emerged as incredible bargains. Here’s a look at five players who were snapped up at surprisingly low prices.

David Miller

David Miller

Delhi Capitals picked up David Miller early in the auction for Rs 2 crore, his base price. A proven finisher with vast IPL experience, Miller adds immense value to Delhi’s middle order and looks a steal at that price.

Pathum Nissanka

Pathum Nissanka

Delhi Capitals further strengthened their batting by signing Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka for Rs 4 crore. Nissanka, known for his ability to anchor an innings, provides much-needed stability at the top of the order.

Wanindu-Hasaranga-SL

Wanindu Hasaranga

Lucknow Super Giants made a smart move by acquiring Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga for just Rs 2 crore. A world-class T20 performer, Hasaranga brings wicket-taking ability and handy lower-order runs to the squad.

Jason Holder

Jason Holder

Gujarat Titans secured West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder for Rs 7 crore. A phenomenal match-winner with both bat and ball, Holder’s recent form in T20 cricket makes him a valuable addition to the Titans setup.

Quinton de Kock fifty

Quinton de Kock

Despite having limited funds left, the Mumbai Indians managed to snap up South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock at his base price of Rs 1 crore. With his experience and explosive batting at the top, de Kock could turn out to be one of the bargains of the auction.

