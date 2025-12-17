IPL 2026 Auction shockers: 5-star players bought at bargain price

The IPL 2026 auction produced several eye-catching bids, with some players attracting massive sums while others emerged as incredible bargains. Here’s a look at five players who were snapped up at surprisingly low prices.
David Miller
Delhi Capitals picked up David Miller early in the auction for Rs 2 crore, his base price. A proven finisher with vast IPL experience, Miller adds immense value to Delhi’s middle order and looks a steal at that price.
Pathum Nissanka
Delhi Capitals further strengthened their batting by signing Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka for Rs 4 crore. Nissanka, known for his ability to anchor an innings, provides much-needed stability at the top of the order.
TRENDING NOW
Wanindu Hasaranga
Lucknow Super Giants made a smart move by acquiring Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga for just Rs 2 crore. A world-class T20 performer, Hasaranga brings wicket-taking ability and handy lower-order runs to the squad.
Jason Holder
Gujarat Titans secured West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder for Rs 7 crore. A phenomenal match-winner with both bat and ball, Holder’s recent form in T20 cricket makes him a valuable addition to the Titans setup.
Quinton de Kock
Despite having limited funds left, the Mumbai Indians managed to snap up South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock at his base price of Rs 1 crore. With his experience and explosive batting at the top, de Kock could turn out to be one of the bargains of the auction.
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.